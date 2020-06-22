The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Coronavirus cabinet to convene as cases climb

As of Sunday night, the last time that the Health Ministry released statistics, there were 4,778 people infected with coronavirus, including 40 in serious condition.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JUNE 22, 2020 09:14
The coronavirus cabinet is scheduled to meet Monday against the backdrop of a rising number of cases, including serious ones. The ministers will face tough decisions, including whether to increase fines, shut down businesses who don’t adhere to the Health Ministry’s “Purple Ribbon” guidelines or even cutback on the number of people allowed to work in the office.
“If the public does not stick to wearing masks and social distancing, we will be bringing back a full closure,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting. “I held consultations on the steep rise in morbidity. This morning, I asked for a meeting with the directors-general of the relevant ministries, heads of local governments, head of the National Security Council and various experts who gave their assessments. They gave me different forecasts... but these forecasts are all tough. We must flatten the curve now.”
On Sunday, hospitals were asked by the Health Ministry to reopen their coronavirus units to prepare for an influx of new patients.
Transportation Minister Miri Regev said Monday in an interview with Kan that during the coronavirus cabinet the issue of resuming Shin Beit surveillance is expected to be discussed. The day before, Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz called on the government to immediately reinstate the Shin Bet’s surveillance to help find people who have come in contact with coronavirus patients.
Steinitz, speaking at the cabinet meeting, said given the sharp rise in coronavirus patients in recent weeks, the Shin Bet is needed to assist with contact tracing because it can “break infection chains within a few hours and not a few days.”
He emphasized that as long as there is no suitable alternative in the Health Ministry, “the tool that has proved to be the most effective in cutting the infection chains must not be waived.”
Both Regev and Steinitz’s comments followed rumors that the prime minister was planning to demand its return, as infections rise and international studies show the best way to curtail the spread of corona is through a three-point process of test, trace, isolate. The surveillance program enables efficient and effective contact tracing.
However, a recording from a previous coronavirus cabinet meeting released by N12 on Sunday night revealed that Shin Bet head Nadav Argaman is against the use of the technology unless the country is in a situation where “there is large-scale infection and there is no alternative solution. He said, ”I really, really, really request” that the country does not legislate the Shin Bet’s involvement in the fight against coronavirus at this stage.
On Monday, the Hebrew website Ynet reported that more medical personnel from Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center had become infected and/or entered isolation causing a second unit to close, a report that the hospital's spokesperson denied.
"We have only closed one unit," the spokesperson told The Jerusalem Post, "not two."
Either way, according to the Health Ministry, the number of staff in isolation from Sourasky is 56. In addition, there are 11 rfom Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer; 35 from Rambam Healthcare Campus; 42 from Soroka Medical Center; and 41 from Beilinson.
 


