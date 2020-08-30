Coronavirus cabinet to convene - sneak peek at Gamzu’s traffic light plan

As the coronavirus cabinet prepares to meet on Sunday, N12 published a copy of coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu’s “traffic light plan,” which is expected to be discussed at the meeting.

The final vote on the traffic light plan has been delayed several times over the last three weeks.

The plan centers on identifying communities as red, yellow/orange or green based on several factors, including the number of new infections in a recent period, the overall rate of infection and how many people test positive out of those who are screened for the virus.

“The model calls for “adopting a policy of differential treatment for the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to the classification of local authorities in the country, according to their morbidity,” the document explains.

Specifically, each local authority would be ranked on a scale between 0 and 10, with 10 being the highest level of morbidity. The score would be calculated based on both the number and the rate of increase of new weekly patients per 10,000 in each authority.

Those cities with a score of 7.5 or higher will be deemed red. On Sunday, there were 14 red cities listed on the Health Ministry website.

Cities with a score of 6-7.5 would be orange, 5-6 yellow and around 4.5 would be green.

The document does not explicitly state that schools in red zones would be closed, although it has been suggested that these schools might open after the High Holy Days.

According to the document, a committee of ministers could change the classification of a neighborhood within a city, if it is reflective of the morbidity data.

The vote on the traffic light program is considered a “watershed” moment for Gamzu. He has suggested that if he does not have the “tools” to manage the pandemic, he may step down.

However, the program is expected to pass. Gamzu said after a coronavirus cabinet meeting held about 10 days ago that “cabinet ministers expressed overwhelming support for the outlines I presented to them and for avoiding lockdown.”