Coronavirus cases climb: 299 new sick in 24 hours, 303 dead

One person died overnight Tuesday, bringing the country’s death toll to 303.

Although this peak of coronavirus seems to be slower than the previous one, Israel has seen an increase in the number of serious patients over the past week.

There are currently some 37 patients in serious condition, including 26 who are intubated.

Professor Eli Waxman, who headed the panel of experts advising the National Security Council during the first wave of COVID-19, told The Jerusalem Post that while the number of serious people in intensive-care units is low, “it is the fraction we would expect. For every 400 new people, we expect two or three new ICU patients with a delay of about a week, and this is what we see. The numbers are not surprising.”

*No report was disseminated on June 5.