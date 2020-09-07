The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Coronavirus cases peak - 12% of those tested have the virus

More than 900 people are hospitalized, including 476 in serious condition, among them 137 who are intubated.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
SEPTEMBER 7, 2020 11:40
Magen David Adom workers wearing protective clothing seen outside the coronavirus unit at Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, September 6, 2020 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Magen David Adom workers wearing protective clothing seen outside the coronavirus unit at Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, September 6, 2020
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
The morning after ministers voted to nix locking down the country’s reddest cities, the Health Ministry reported that 2,257 new patients were diagnosed the day before. Out of the 19,353 tests taken, 12.2% were positive cases. This is the highest percentage of positive tests since the start of the pandemic.
With the spike in infection, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked to postpone a Knesset discussion scheduled for Monday to discuss his government’s ineffectiveness at handling the coronavirus crisis.
“Following the increase in morbidity and the worsening of the spread of the coronavirus across the country,” Netanyahu personally asked opposition leader Yair Lapid to push off the hearing. Lapid agreed and said it will take place another time.
More than 900 people are hospitalized, including 476 in serious condition, among them 137 who are intubated.
For perspective, on April 13, at the peak of the coronavirus crisis, there were 137 patients on ventilators.
Some 1,022 people have died from the virus in Israel.
There are 27,099 active cases of corona in the country. Since the start of September, close to 14,000 new patients have been diagnosed - an average of more than 2,000 new cases per day.
The Health Ministry has also started publishing data about infection in the sickest cities, such as Jerusalem, which has had more than 20,000 coronavirus patients and still has more than 3,200 active cases.
When looking at cases per 10,000 people, however, Jerusalem is not so high. The capital has 35 cases per 10,000 people, versus Bnei Brak with 67 and Beit Shemesh with 54. Arab cities have even more: Tira has 206 per 10,000 and Umm al-Fathm has 112.
Looking at Jerusalem by neighborhood, the majority of cases are in Arab and ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods: Beit Hanina has 412 active patients, Ramot 301, Tzur Baher 161 and Shmuel Hanavi 115, for example.
Most of these cities and several others were meant to be locked down Monday, but amid pressure from haredi (ultra-Orthodox) leaders on Sunday, Netanyahu reneged on a decision made the previous week by the coronavirus cabinet, saying that instead, some 40 "red" cities would be given “night curfews.”
The new restrictions, which were approved by the Ministerial Committee on Declaring Restricted Zones late Sunday, will go into effect on Monday at 7 p.m. and will require businesses to shutter by 7 p.m. every day and forbid people from venturing more than 500 meters from their home between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m.
The education system would come to a halt, except for preschools and special education.
Gatherings will be limited to 10 people in closed spaces, and 20 people in open spaces.
Entering and exiting these cities, however, will be unrestricted.
The exact list of 40 cities has still not been released but is expected to be available sometime Monday.
The government pushed off passing coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu’s plan for three weeks while infection spread throughout Israel.


Tags Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel Ronni Gamzu
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Why are police idle against violence, COVID-19 violations in Arab sector? By JPOST EDITORIAL
There are 1,000 dead from coronavirus – it is time we see their faces By YAAKOV KATZ
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Israel's divisions have reached near-violent levels By EHUD OLMERT
My Word: Between Amazon’s Halo, Abu Dhabi and the Tour de France By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum A Kobe Bryant fan and the concept of ‘kavanah’ – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Davidic dynasty symbol found in Jerusalem: Once in a lifetime discovery
The symbol of the Davidic dynasty
2 Drone drops hundreds of bags of cannabis in Tel Aviv
A drone drops hundreds of bags of grass in the skies of Tel Aviv
3 Israeli plane headed to UAE equipped with system to protect from missiles
El Al plane equipped with Elbit's Directed IR Countermeasures
4 UAE restaurant blasts kill three, injure several
The spectacular Abu Dhabi skyline
5 Netanyahu: Palestinians no longer have a veto on peace
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US president special adviser Jared Kushner, and Special Assistant to the US president Avi Berkowitz

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by