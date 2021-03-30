The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Coronavirus caught us all off guard. Can we prevent a future pandemic?

The system would make it easier for researchers from different nations to communicate the molecular makeup of the next pathogen posing a biological threat.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
MARCH 30, 2021 09:32
Israelis are seen walking along the Jaffa Street light rail tracks in Jerusalem amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, on January 14, 2021.. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israelis are seen walking along the Jaffa Street light rail tracks in Jerusalem amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, on January 14, 2021..
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Researchers are calling for the development of an "advanced information system" (AIS) to better prepare for the next pandemic, according to research led by the University of Virginia.
The system would make it easier for researchers from across the world to communicate the molecular makeup of the next pathogen posing a biological threat.
An AIS would allow scientists to quickly develop an understanding of the virus, treatments, vaccines and how to prevent it, which holds the potential to save countless lives.
“Structural models and other experimental results produced by various laboratories must follow a standard evaluation procedure to ensure that they are accurate and conform to accepted scientific standards,” said Wladek Minor, PhD, Harrison Distinguished Professor of Molecular Physiology and Biological Physics at UVA.
“Standardized validation is important for all areas of biomedical sciences, especially for structural models, which are often used as a starting point in subsequent research, such as computer-guided drug docking studies and data mining. Even seemingly insignificant errors can lead such research astray," he added.
The international team, led by UVA, claims that its critical that the structural data and how it spreads are as accurate as possible, when being communicated from one set of researchers to the others and that the scientists within their fields are speaking the same language as one another when discussing the findings.
The AIS - which would essentially be a compilation of all this data in a conformed manner across research disciplines - would be able to identify structures in the molecular makeup which could be "refined and improved," the researchers note. This information specifically is what leads to the development of treatments and other preventative measures when preventing another pandemic.
Within the scope of the COVID-19 pandemic, data from around the world was collected in the Protein Data Bank. However, Less than 1% needed significant reinterpretation and less than 10% could be optimized by moderate revisions," UVA said in a statement. Meaning that while the data came in swiftly, it wasn't always completely accurate or even able to be understood correctly.
“Almost 100,000 COVID-19-related papers have been published and over a thousand models of macromolecules encoded by SARS-CoV-2 have been experimentally determined in about a year," said Minor. "No single human can possibly digest this volume of information."
“We believe that the most promising solution to information overload and the lack of effective information retrieval is the creation of an advanced information system that is capable of harvesting results from all relevant resources and presenting the information in instructive ways that promote understanding and knowledge," he added.
“Creating an AIS will undoubtedly require the collaboration of many scientists who are experts in their respective fields, but it seems to be the only way to prepare biomedical science for the next pandemic,” the researchers said in their findings.
“In the history of humanity, the COVID-19 pandemic is relatively mild by comparison with the bubonic plague (Black Death) that killed a hundred times more people,” the researchers concluded. “We might not be so lucky next time.”


Tags Coronavirus vaccine coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus spread Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel is ready for an Arab party in the governing coalition - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Biden recognizing Armenian Genocide is righting a historic wrong - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
A screen capture of Gina Ross’s relaxation video

It takes a village to stop antisemitism - opinion

 By GINA ROSS
Professor Dan Ben-David

Wake-up time: Israeli society’s H-hour

 By DAN BEN-DAVID
Amotz Asa-El

How can this circus end while respecting the voters' verdict?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Netanyahu short for right-wing coalition, would need Arab support

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu celebrates with the Likud after Israel's elections, March 23, 2021.
2

Israeli company claims oral COVID-19 vaccine on its way

Pills
3

IDF accidentally reveals location of secret bases online

IDF OFFICERS examine a map of the Middle East.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

Evidence of UFOs to be revealed by national intelligence in 2021 US bill

An attendee wears an alien mask at the gate of Area 51 as an influx of tourists are expected, responding to a call to 'storm' the secretive U.S. military base, believed by UFO enthusiasts to hold government secrets about extra-terrestrials, in Rachel, Nevada, September 20, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by