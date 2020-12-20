Coronavirus commissioner's message: Run and get vaccinated

Coronavirus commissioner Professor Nachman Ash published a letter on N12 encouraging the public to get the vaccine as soon as possible in order to get Israel up and running again. In the letter, the professor addresses concerns about the coronavirus vaccine, and sheds some light on how the vaccine works. "In coronavirus vaccines, instead of injecting an entire virus into the body, we insert a code that activates the cell to create a single protein, against which the formation of antibodies protects us from the virus," explained Professor Ash to N12. "The code in the form of the mRNA is quickly eliminated from the body, and what is left are the antibodies and immune cells that remember the virus and will work against it - ingenious, effective, safe." He added that "fear of developing diseases that will appear in a few years has no basis," arguing that getting vaccinated is better than the alternative of getting infected. Ash closed his statement by urging the public to "run and get vaccinated" in order to "live a life free from the limitations that we all hate."
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}