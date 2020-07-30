Coronavirus contact tracing and Chezy Levy's letter: Who's in charge?

Despite a decision by coronavirus commissioner Ronni Gamzu that epidemiological investigations would be transferred from the Health Ministry to the IDF, Health Ministry director-general Chezy Levy sent a letter on Thursday to district doctors and nurses informing them that the professional leadership of these investigations would remain in the hands of the Public Health Department of his ministry.Shortly after the letter was shared with the press, the ministry sent a clarification that there was no contradiction that the professional leadership in the field would be managed by the health professionals and the execution would be handled by the IDF. “Changes in the structure and work processes in the field of epidemiological investigations may take place in the coming weeks,” Levy’s letter said. “I would like to clarify that the professional leadership in this field, which is central to public health, will remain in public health.”On Wednesday, the Defense Ministry disseminated photos of Gamzu visiting Home Front Command headquarters to discuss collaboration in the fight against the virus.On Tuesday night, Gamzu revealed his “Shield of Israel” strategic plan, admitting that with regards to “test, trace, isolate,” the methodology that experts believe is key to stopping the spread of the pandemic, the Health Ministry had not done a sufficient job.As such, “the IDF will deal with this,” he said. “The IDF’s involvement is very important because it is a system that can work quickly.”In the Health Ministry’s letter of clarification, it stated that, “the director-general of the Health Ministry welcomes the army’s entry into the testing project and the interruption of the infection chain. There is no dispute with Prof. Gamzu.“The commissioner and the director-general are working together,” the letter concluded.