The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Coronavirus czar debuts ‘Defend Israel’ strategic plan

“I expect all government ministers to back up this plan,” Netanyahu said. “I expect all Israeli citizens, without exception, to cooperate with it. Together, we will defeat coronavirus.”

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JULY 28, 2020 21:00
Ichilov director-general Ronni Gamzu. (photo credit: MIRI GATTENYO/ICHILOV SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
Ichilov director-general Ronni Gamzu.
(photo credit: MIRI GATTENYO/ICHILOV SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
Less than one week after being appointed the country’s new coronavirus commissioner, Prof. Ronni Gamzu revealed his “Defend Israel” strategic plan to save the country from the novel coronavirus.
“Last week, we appointed Prof. Ronni Gamzu to be national coronavirus project manager,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “Gamzu will present his plans today. If I had to summarize in one word the basis of this plan, it would be the word ‘together.’"
“I expect all government ministers to back up this plan,” he continued. “I expect all Israeli citizens, without exception, to cooperate with it. Together, we will defeat coronavirus.”
Although Netanyahu, Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein participated in the event, Gamzu took center stage.
The Defend Israel plan has three arms: 1) a new contract will be established between the public and those managing the coronavirus crisis, 2) the IDF will take over the management of testing and contact tracing, and 3) data will be consolidated and presented in a unified manner.
“We are in the midst of a plague that is still progressing and at this point in time we need to take rapid steps,” Gamzu said. “It is possible that the hospitals will reach a breaking point. I want the contact rate to be less than one. This is the only way we will start eradicating the pandemic - with less burden on the hospitals. It can only be done together.”
He said that it is time for a new contract between the citizens of Israel and those that are managing the coronavirus crisis.
“We have seen a decline in confidence in recent days, and as such, the virus has spread,” Gamzu stressed. “The new contract: the government does everything logically, quickly and confidently. The citizens obey and cooperate.”
He promised not place “illogical” restrictions on the public and to reduce directives as much as possible.
“I am responsible,” he said.
With regards to “test, trace, isolate,” the methodology that experts believe is key to stopping the spread of the pandemic, Gamzu admitted that until now the Health Ministry has not done a sufficient job. As such, “the IDF will deal with this,” he said.
“The IDF’s involvement is very important because it is a system that can work quickly,” Gamzu stressed.
Shortly after the meeting, Gantz released a statement informing the public that “an hour ago, in cooperation with the chief of staff, I approved the establishment of a coronavirus headquarters in the Home Front Command. It will be at your disposal, Prof. Gamzu, for anything you need.
“The IDF knows how to win wars,” Gantz continued. “it will also know how to win this battle.”
Earlier in the day, Gamzu met with the heads of local authorities and shared more about his plan, including that testing will be increased to 60,000 people per day within the next two months and ultimately up to 100,000 by winter. He also said that he wants to manage cities according to their rates of infection, designating red, orange and green cities.
The greener a city is, the more powers the mayors will have to make decisions about what stores and activities to open. In contrast, red cities would be managed by the Home Front Command in cooperation with the local authority.
Shortly after sharing his plan, Gamzu told N12 that he plans to open schools on Sept. 1.
“The infection rate is lowering,” Gamzu said. “We are almost there.”
On Monday, some 2,057 people were diagnosed with coronavirus out of 28,224 people who were screened, the Health Ministry said Tuesday - an infection rate of 7.4%. Between midnight and press time, another 1,363 people tested positive.
There were 316 patients in serious condition, including 97 who were intubated. Eight people died Tuesday, bringing the country’s death toll to 486.


Tags IDF Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The unity government is steadily jettisoning public trust By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Civil rights must not disappear By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef New TV show The New Moroccans tackles old issues in Israeli society By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Is Netanyahu heading for elections? By JEFF BARAK
Ori Wertman Israel needs to prepare for the Biden era - opinion By ORI WERTMAN

Most Read

1 Stephen Miller rejects claim grandmother died of COVID
Stephen Miller
2 Star of David taken down by Twitter, citing 'hateful imagery'
Burning Jewish star anti semitism magen david 311
3 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
4 Netherlands admits to paying terrorists who killed 17-year-old Israeli
Rina Shnerb, 17, was killed by an improvised explosive device in the West Bank, August 23 2019
5 Iran condemns US after warplane fly-by panics Iranian airliner passengers
A Mahan Air Boeing 747-400
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by