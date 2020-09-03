The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Coronavirus could cause diabetes, new study finds

The virus attacks beta cells in the pancreas, which are responsible for producing insulin. Damaging these cells and interrupting this process leads to type-1 diabetes.

By AARON REICH  
SEPTEMBER 3, 2020 18:22
A blood glucose test is done to check sugar levels in a Type 2 Diabetes patient (photo credit: DARRYL LEJA/NIH/FLICKR)
A blood glucose test is done to check sugar levels in a Type 2 Diabetes patient
(photo credit: DARRYL LEJA/NIH/FLICKR)
The coronavirus could potentially lead to severe damage to insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas, leading to diabetes, according to a new study, Medicalxpress reported Wednesday.
While coronavirus – also known as SARS-CoV-2, which is what triggers COVID-19 – has long been known to have an effect on the lungs and respiratory tract, there is mounting evidence that  it can also damage various other organs throughout the body.
Its ability to penetrate pancreas beta cells, however, has now been observed by scientists for the first time.
Published in the academic journal Nature Metabolism, the study, led by Dr. Tim Hollstein and Prof. Matthias Laudes of Kiel University in Germany, depicts how insulin deficiency diabetes, also known as type-1 diabetes, can develop in COVID-19 patients, based on an observed case.
"A 19-year-old patient came to us in the clinic with newly-developed severe diabetes with insulin deficiency. It could be shown that he apparently had experienced a SARS-CoV-2 infection a few weeks before," Laudes explained, according to Medicalxpress.
"Such an insulin deficiency diabetes, i.e. type 1 diabetes, is usually triggered by an autoimmune response, in which the immune system incorrectly identifies the beta cells in the pancreas as foreign and attacks them. But this autoimmune response was not present in this patient. We assume that here, the SARS-CoV-2 virus itself attacked the beta cells."
The reason this is possible is due to the virus's ability to bind with the ACE2 receptor, a crucial receptor found in beta cells. From there, the virus can use the receptor as an entry point of sorts into the body, allowing it to attack other cells.
"This newly-discovered metabolic disease demonstrates how important a detailed clinical and laboratory chemical characterization of COVID-19 can be for patients at a university endocrinological center," Laudes added, according to Medicalxpress.
Following the study's success, a long-term follow-up study will be conducted by the University Medical Center Schleswig-Holstein (which is part of both the University of Kiel and the University of Lübeck) under the leadership of Prof. Stefan Schreiber. The study, which will operate under the name COVIDOM, is open to all COVID-19 patients in the German state of Schleswig-Holstein.
At the time of writing, Schleswig-Holstein has recorded a total of 4,061 coronavirus cases, but only 208 are active, according to Johns Hopkins University.
"This success of Prof. Laudes and his team underlines the importance of accurate follow-up observation after COVID-19," Schreiber explained, according to Medicalxpress.
"We are certain that as a result of this disease, even more health-relevant metabolic problems can arise."
It should also be noted that while the coronavirus may cause diabetes, it can also pose an additional risk to patients who were already diabetic. This is because of the increased risk of serious illnesses in triggering diabetic ketoacidosis, a type of blood poisoning that can lead to patients falling into a coma or even death.
While the reaction itself is fairly rare, doctors have linked it to certain drugs known as SGLT2 inhibitors, diabetic treatment medication that helps control blood glucose levels by increasing how much sugar is excreted in urine. As such, COVID-19 patients taking SGLT2 inhibitors run the risk of experiencing ketoacidosis, prompting many health officials to discourage patients from continuing to take the drug while sick with the coronavirus.
Despite this, one such SGLT2 inhibitor, Dapagliflozin, also known as the brand name Farxiga, was the subject of a test by AstraZeneca, to see if it could serve as a potential treatment for COVID-19, due to its ability to help treat heart and kidney problems.
Reuters contributed to this report.


Tags diabetes Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Opening up kashrut certification is a step in the right direction By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yochi Rappaport The Women of the Wall extend forgiveness to those who wronged them By YOCHI RAPPEPORT
Gil Troy Natan Sharansky’s memoirs are a made-in-Jerusalem story By GIL TROY
Gershon Baskin Israel needs a new strategy in Gaza By GERSHON BASKIN
Emily Schrader With the UAE deal, the BDS movement is over By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Israeli plane headed to UAE equipped with system to protect from missiles
El Al plane equipped with Elbit's Directed IR Countermeasures
2 UAE restaurant blasts kill three, injure several
The spectacular Abu Dhabi skyline
3 Netanyahu: Palestinians no longer have a veto on peace
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US president special adviser Jared Kushner, and Special Assistant to the US president Avi Berkowitz
4 Israeli doctors to ‘zap’ COVID-19 patients back to health in new treatment
Ichilov Medical team at the coronavirus unit, in the Ichilov hospital, Tel Aviv, Israel, July 28, 2020.
5 Historic Israel-Abu Dhabi flight to fly over Saudi airspace
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by