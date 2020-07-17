Coronavirus crisis: What are the newest restrictions?

The following restrictions were determined by the government overnight Thursday and took effect at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 17, unless otherwise indicated:

Ministers met until late Thursday night considering how and when to impose a lockdown due to an increasing surge in coronavirus cases throughout the entire country. By 2 a.m. decisions were finally made.The following restrictions were determined by the government overnight Thursday and took effect at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 17, unless otherwise indicated:

Effective now, all week:

> Gyms and studios used for sports or dance activities (except for use by competitive athletes) - closed



> Hotel restaurants can operate at 35% capacity.

Weekend restrictions (Fridays from 5 p.m. until Sundays at 5 a.m.):

> Stores, malls, retail markets, hairdressers, beauty salons, libraries, zoos, museums, pools and other tourist attractions will be closed



Grocery stores, pharmacies and those that sell essential items will remain open, as will opticians and computer and communications repair shops. Also, hotel pools that are accessible to guests only can operate.



Beginning Tuesday:

> Restaurants - takeaway and delivery Beginning next weekend:

> Beaches will be closed (except this weekend, when they will remain open)

