Coronavirus crisis: What are the newest restrictions?

The following restrictions were determined by the government overnight Thursday and took effect at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 17, unless otherwise indicated:

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JULY 17, 2020 17:36
Police in Bat Yam seek coronavirus health instruction violators in vain as the beach is empty (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)
Police in Bat Yam seek coronavirus health instruction violators in vain as the beach is empty
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)
Ministers met until late Thursday night considering how and when to impose a lockdown due to an increasing surge in coronavirus cases throughout the entire country. By 2 a.m. decisions were finally made.
Effective now, all week:
> Gyms and studios used for sports or dance activities (except for use by competitive athletes) - closed
> Workplace cafeterias - pickup only 
> Hotel restaurants can operate at 35% capacity.
> Gatherings - up to 10 people in closed spaces, 20 in open spaces 
> Public reception at government offices - reduced as relevant
> Government offices - 50% of staff will work outside the office or be put on leave

Weekend restrictions (Fridays from 5 p.m. until Sundays at 5 a.m.): 
> Stores, malls, retail markets, hairdressers, beauty salons, libraries, zoos, museums, pools and other tourist attractions will be closed 

Grocery stores, pharmacies and those that sell essential items will remain open, as will opticians and computer and communications repair shops. Also, hotel pools that are accessible to guests only can operate.
 
Beginning Tuesday:
> Restaurants - takeaway and delivery 
Beginning next weekend: 
> Beaches will be closed (except this weekend, when they will remain open)
 
Decisions about camps and other educational programs will be determined in the coming days by the prime minister and alternate prime minister, in consultation with the finance, health and education ministers. As of Friday, it appeared schools would stay open until at least mid-week next week.
 


