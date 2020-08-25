Coronavirus czar: If it were up to me there wouldn't be flights to Uman

Coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu gave a live press conference on the Health Ministry’s Facebook page on Tuesday afternoon to speak about the state of the virus and reiterated his opposition to allowing charter flights to the Ukrainian city of Uman so that hassidim can pray at Rabbi Nachman of Breslov’s grave on Rosh Hashanah. As many as 30,000 Israelis make the pilgrimage each year and forbidding them to attend this event has sparked an outcry, but Gamzu said he didn’t care. "With all of the complexity of the disease here, with all the complexity that doctors and nurses go through with the increasing numbers here, does it really make sense and seem reasonable to let 80 flights [to Uman] fly out of here? My firm opinion is no and I will not change my mind.”Many of the questions were concerned with the flights to Uman and Gamzu said, regarding the hassidim who have managed to make the journey through circuitous routes, that the health system could manage to quarantine the 5,000 or so hassidim who have gotten there so far. But the additional 20,000 or so who would go to the Ukraine and return if the charter flights were allowed would put a strain on quarantine enforcement, he said.
"There is no order that can force that many people into quarantine at once," he said. He expressed respect for religion in general and for the Breslov hasidim in particular, but said that his decision was necessary to protect Israelis against the virus. "We already have one of the highest rates of infection in the world," he said several times. He also spoke and responded to questions about the proposed reopening of the education system on September 1 and said that while details were still being worked out, including in the haredi system, which has already reopened, he was optimistic that the reopening would take place. The rules in place to prevent infections would have to be observed strictly, he said, "or by September 10 we'll have to close the schools down," which he said he would try to avoid at all cost. He spoke about the increased rate of infection in the Arab community, especially in the municipalities of Rahat, Tira, Saknin, Umm al-Fahm, Kfar Qassem and Nazareth and said that this was a cause for concern. While he was pleased with the high number of tests over the last few days and with the fact that there were only 424 seriously ill patients, a number he said the hospitals could manage, he spoke of anxiety over the rate of infection, which must be curbed.The responsibilities of his job when he took it last month were not clearly outlined, he said, which was positive because it meant that "It's not clear where it ends," and that he would do everything he could think of to curb the spread of the disease. "I am not on the side of a lockdown," he said, reiterating a position he has articulated before. "I manage this crisis as a medical professional, but I also take the social and economic side into account."
