The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Coronavirus czar: If it were up to me there wouldn't be flights to Uman

As many as 30,000 Israelis make the pilgrimage each year and forbidding them to attend this event has sparked an outcry, but Gamzu said he didn’t care.

By HANNAH BROWN  
AUGUST 25, 2020 17:10
JEWISH PILGRIMS pray at the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov in Uman during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah in September 2017. (photo credit: VALENTYN OGIRENKO/REUTERS)
JEWISH PILGRIMS pray at the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov in Uman during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah in September 2017.
(photo credit: VALENTYN OGIRENKO/REUTERS)
Coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu gave a live press conference on the Health Ministry’s Facebook page on Tuesday afternoon to speak about the state of the virus and reiterated his opposition to allowing charter flights to the Ukrainian city of Uman so that hassidim can pray at Rabbi Nachman of Breslov’s grave on Rosh Hashanah.
As many as 30,000 Israelis make the pilgrimage each year and forbidding them to attend this event has sparked an outcry, but Gamzu said he didn’t care.
"With all of the complexity of the disease here, with all the complexity that doctors and nurses go through with the increasing numbers here, does it really make sense and seem reasonable to let 80 flights [to Uman] fly out of here? My firm opinion is no and I will not change my mind.”
Many of the questions were concerned with the flights to Uman and Gamzu said, regarding the hassidim who have managed to make the journey through circuitous routes, that the health system could manage to quarantine the 5,000 or so hassidim who have gotten there so far.
But the additional 20,000 or so who would go to the Ukraine and return if the charter flights were allowed would put a strain on quarantine enforcement, he said.
“There is no order that can force that many people into quarantine at once,” he said. He expressed respect for religion in general and for the Breslov hasidim in particular, but said that his decision was necessary to protect Israelis against the virus.
“We already have one of the highest rates of infection in the world,” he said several times.
He also spoke and responded to questions about the proposed reopening of the education system on September 1 and said that while details were still being worked out, including in the haredi system, which has already reopened, he was optimistic that the reopening would take place. The rules in place to prevent infections would have to be observed strictly, he said, “or by September 10 we’ll have to close the schools down,” which he said he would try to avoid at all cost.
He spoke about the increased rate of infection in the Arab community, especially in the municipalities of Rahat, Tira, Saknin, Umm al-Fahm, Kfar Qassem and Nazareth and said that this was a cause for concern.
While he was pleased with the high number of tests over the last few days and with the fact that there were only 424 seriously ill patients, a number he said the hospitals could manage, he spoke of anxiety over the rate of infection, which must be curbed.
The responsibilities of his job when he took it last month were not clearly outlined, he said, which was positive because it meant that “It’s not clear where it ends,” and that he would do everything he could think of to curb the spread of the disease.
“I am not on the side of a lockdown,” he said, reiterating a position he has articulated before. “I manage this crisis as a medical professional, but I also take the social and economic side into account.”


Tags uman Coronavirus COVID-19 Ronni Gamzu
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo It's time for Europe to follow Germany's lead and ban Hezbollah By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Israel-UAE deal, who's to thank and what will it lead to? – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Trump or Netanyahu, who to believe about the UAE – opinion By JEFF BARAK
Amotz Asa-El The obsession with Rabbi Nachman and Uman is the new idolatry By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Stop the election madness, it's time for a functioning coalition – comment By UDI SHAHAM

Most Read

1 Police arrest 2 more suspects in gang-rape of 16-year-old in Eilat
Israelis demonstrate against sexual violence after the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat last week, Jerusalem, August 23, 2020
2 Surgical precision - The story behind Israel's targeted killings
‘EACH FLOOR had two apartments and each apartment had three rooms’: The home of Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata after it was hit by the Israeli strike that killed him, in Gaza City on November 12, 2019
3 Netanyahu: Rape of 16-year-old by 30 men is crime against humanity
A hotel is seen against a backdrop of mountains in the Red Sea resort of Eilat [Illustrative]
4 SS Officer hailed as a 'hero' by New Zealand media dies at 97
Waffen SS officers in Denmark, 1944
5 Saudi FM says no ties with Israel until peace with Palestinians
Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan al-Saud attends the Conference on Disarmament at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, February 24, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by