Coronavirus: Florida reports record spike of 10,000 new cases in 24 hours

Florida, with 21 million residents, has reported more new daily coronavirus cases than any European country had at the height of their outbreaks.

By REUTERS  
JULY 2, 2020 17:47
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (photo credit: MAM/CDC/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Florida shattered records on Thursday when it reported over 10,000 new coronavirus cases, the biggest one-day increase in the state since the pandemic started, according to a Reuters tally.
Outbreaks in Texas, California, Florida and Arizona have helped the United States break records and send cases rising at rates not seen since April.
In June, Florida infections rose by 168% or over 95,000 new cases. The percent of tests coming back positive has skyrocketed to 15% from 4% at the end of May.
Florida, with 21 million residents, has reported more new daily coronavirus cases than any European country had at the height of their outbreaks.
To contain the outbreak, Florida has closed bars and some beaches but the governor has resisted requiring masks statewide in public or reimposing a lockdown.
Only one other state has reported more than 10,000 new cases in a single day. New York recorded 12,847 new infections on April 10, three weeks after the state implemented a strict lockdown that closed most businesses. While the state has relaxed many measures, it requires masks in public and mandates anyone arriving from 16 other US states with high infections self-quarantine for two weeks.
Once the epicenter of the US epidemic, New York saw cases rise by about 6% in June – the lowest rate in the entire country.


