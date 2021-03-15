The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Israel okays flights from all destinations, coronavirus passenger cap stays

Under the current airport regulations, valid until March 20, flights could be authorized only from a limited set of cities, including New York, Paris and Frankfurt.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
MARCH 15, 2021 12:01
The empty Ben Gurion airport, as most flights have been cencelled in order to prevent the spreading of the Coronavirus. April 06, 2020. (photo credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)
The empty Ben Gurion airport, as most flights have been cencelled in order to prevent the spreading of the Coronavirus. April 06, 2020.
(photo credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)
Starting Tuesday, flights will be allowed to Israel from all destinations in the world. The government made the decision during a late-night meeting on Sunday. Despite effectively opening Israel to the world, the limit of 3,000 passengers entering the country per day will remain.
Under the current airport regulations, valid until March 20,  flights could be authorized only from a limited set of cities, including New York, Paris and Frankfurt. The change is expected to facilitate the return of Israelis abroad who wish to vote in the upcoming March 23 elections.
The ministers also considered increasing the cap on daily returnees but ultimately decided not to, due to the opposition of health officials. Moreover, under the new rules the Health Ministry retains the authority of canceling a specific flight if it is believed to endanger public health.
The cabinet also voted to allow youth movements to organize outdoor day trips and approved an update to the "Traffic Light" program which evaluates infection levels in cities and is used to determine whether schools can open.
Data released by the Health Ministry on Monday gave encouraging signs that the trend in Israel remains positive.
The R rate, which measures how many people each corona patient infects on average continued to decrease and stood at 0.76, the lowest in weeks.
Some 1,339 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in the previous day, about 1,000 less than the previous Sunday – on Sundays, the number of tests administered is consistently lower than on other weekdays, therefore the figure cannot be compared to that of the previous Friday or Thursday in a significant way.
Of those infected, 627 patients were in serious condition and 212 were on ventilators. Both numbers remained in line with the previous updates. The death toll rose overnight to 6,025, with 21 people passing away in 24 hours, marking a slight decrease compared to the past few days, when the people who succumbed to the virus daily did not exceed 18.
On the vaccination front, some 100,000 shots were administered on Sunday, similar to previous weekdays. In total, about 5.16 million Israelis have received at least one jab of the coronavirus vaccine, including 4.2 million who have received both shots of the vaccine. 


Tags Israel travel Israel Elections flights
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Sexual assault in Israel: Victims need protection, not abusers

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich

How can the Jewish people learn to sit with each other again - opinion

 By OMER YANKELEVITCH
Shulamit S. Magnus

Is our history wasted on us? - opinion

 By SHULAMIT S. MAGNUS
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us.

Take a stand against ICC politicization - opinion

 By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
Yossi Klein Halevi

Israel Elections: Why I'm voting for Yair Lapid - opinion

 By YOSSI KLEIN HALEVI

Most Read

1

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Mediterranean oil spill is ‘eco-terrorism’ by Iran, Israel says

A dead bird is inspected by volunteers after several tons of tar which floated onto Israel's shores from an unknown source have already caused massive damage to local wildlife.
4

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine neutralizes Brazil variant in lab study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

COVID-19 vaccination: 73 cases of facial paralysis, 7 anaphylactic shock

A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before administering an injection at a vaccination centre in a shopping mall in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 24, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by