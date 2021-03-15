Starting Tuesday, flights will be allowed to Israel from all destinations in the world. The government made the decision during a late-night meeting on Sunday. Despite effectively opening Israel to the world, the limit of 3,000 passengers entering the country per day will remain.

Under the current airport regulations , valid until March 20, flights could be authorized only from a limited set of cities, including New York, Paris and Frankfurt. The change is expected to facilitate the return of Israelis abroad who wish to vote in the upcoming March 23 elections.

The ministers also considered increasing the cap on daily returnees but ultimately decided not to, due to the opposition of health officials. Moreover, under the new rules the Health Ministry retains the authority of canceling a specific flight if it is believed to endanger public health.

The cabinet also voted to allow youth movements to organize outdoor day trips and approved an update to the "Traffic Light" program which evaluates infection levels in cities and is used to determine whether schools can open.

Data released by the Health Ministry on Monday gave encouraging signs that the trend in Israel remains positive.

The R rate, which measures how many people each corona patient infects on average continued to decrease and stood at 0.76, the lowest in weeks.

Some 1,339 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in the previous day, about 1,000 less than the previous Sunday – on Sundays, the number of tests administered is consistently lower than on other weekdays, therefore the figure cannot be compared to that of the previous Friday or Thursday in a significant way.

Of those infected, 627 patients were in serious condition and 212 were on ventilators. Both numbers remained in line with the previous updates. The death toll rose overnight to 6,025, with 21 people passing away in 24 hours, marking a slight decrease compared to the past few days, when the people who succumbed to the virus daily did not exceed 18.

On the vaccination front, some 100,000 shots were administered on Sunday, similar to previous weekdays. In total, about 5.16 million Israelis have received at least one jab of the coronavirus vaccine, including 4.2 million who have received both shots of the vaccine.