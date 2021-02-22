Coronavirus: Health Minister asks gov’t for night curfew on Purim

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein asked the government to impose a night curfew during the upcoming festival of Purim on Monday, as Transportation Minister Miri Regev and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided that, starting from next week, the number of Israelis returning from abroad allowed in the country each day will be reduced to 200.

This came a day after the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee decided to extend the mandatory isolation in coronavirus hotels for those flying from abroad by only 24 hours – until midnight today - instead of until March 1 as the government requested last week.

Purim falls on Thursday night and Friday, except in Jerusalem, where the festival will last until Sunday this year, in an uncommon three-day celebration.

Edelstein asked to pass a night curfew from Thursday to Sunday between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. and to reduce public transportation accordingly.

“We keep on hearing about an increasing number of events against the regulations,” Deputy Health Ministry Yoav Kisch told the Knesset Plenary. “This will probably lead us to a decision to impose a night curfew until the end of Purim.”

The plenary met to approve a measure that will allow the health authorities to share information about people who did not get vaccinated to local authorities, so that they can reach out to them. So far about 4.4 million Israelis received at least the first dose and 3 million of them both.

On Sunday, the number of returnees allowed in the country was expanded to about 2,000 from about 600 in the previous weeks. With the exception of people who are fully vaccinated and specific humanitarian cases, for the past month regulations required everyone to quarantine in a coronavirus hotel.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

However, when the committee met to vote on extending the measure, committee chairman’s Yaakov Asher expressed his doubts about the system, highlighting that according to the data just some 35% of the people had actually been sent to hotels and stressed that while he did not like the idea of some form of electronic surveillance to ensure that people quarantine at home, it would probably be better than forcing them to remain in a hotel. The MKs sitting in the committee supported his proposal.

According to a release by the Transportation Ministry, the limit of 200 will be implemented until the mandatory quarantine in hotels is restored or an alternative solution is found. While the authorities have been looking into the possibility of giving those who enter quarantine an electronic device to trace them, the solution presents several issues, including legal problems which would need to be resolved by full legislation.

“Home isolation for returnees from abroad is not effective enough. We uncovered too many violations,” Kish said. “Everyone understands the fear of allowing different virus variants in and the decision to cancel the hotels means to open them the door.”

The deputy minister explained that the government will decide today whether to promote the necessary legislation for the electronic surveillance.

“The government's solution is that everyone will go to hotels and those who receive a negative test will be able to leaver and isolate at home using a digital bracelet,” he revealed.

Some 3,041 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Israel on Sunday, with 6.3% of tests returning positive, according to a Monday morning update by the Health Ministry.

Of those infected, 838 were in serious condition and 275 were on ventilators. The death toll stood at 5,585.