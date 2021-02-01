The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Coronavirus in Israel: Gov’t extends lockdown, skies remain closed

Pediatric Society: Start opening schools

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
FEBRUARY 1, 2021 09:02
Jerusalemites wearing face masks walk in Jerusalem City Center, January 31, 2020 (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Jerusalemites wearing face masks walk in Jerusalem City Center, January 31, 2020
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz agreed to extend the lockdown by another five days shortly before midnight on Sunday night.
The cabinet also voted to continue with its ban on international flights until Sunday, his office said in a statement. Until then, there will be no entry or exit from Israel with the exception of special cases. 
Both sets of measures were set to expire on Sunday at midnight. The lockdown is now set to end on Friday at 7 a.m. and the flight ban on Sunday, February 7 at midnight.
To help halt what has become an increasingly acute humanitarian crisis, with Israelis stranded abroad, the cabinet also voted to establish a committee to approve applications for arrival into Israel, which will be headed by Minister Yuval Steinitz. The committee will also be composed of representatives from other ministries, such as the Interior, Foreign, Health, Transportation and Diaspora and Aliyah ministries.
Finally, beginning Monday, all returnees who do enter the country will be required to isolate in state-run coronavirus hotels with few exceptions. That regulation will be in place through the expected opening of the airport on February 7.
The government agreed to reconvene on Wednesday to discuss whether to further extend the lockdown.
The decision was made against the backdrop of Israel’s mass vaccination campaign and as the infection rate in the country has remained consistently high.
On Monday morning, the Health Ministry reported 5,140 new cases of the virus were diagnosed the day before - some 9.7% of the people screened showed a positive result.
There were 1,140 people in serious condition, including 390 in critical condition, among them 312 who were intubated.
The death toll has been rising at an unprecedented pace in the last month. On Monday morning, 4,796 people had died of the virus.
At the same time, some 131,000 Israelis received the coronavirus vaccination on Sunday, with 74,000 receiving the first dose and 57,000 receiving the second dose, according to an update by Health Minister Yuli Edelstein on Monday.
In total, 3,081,000 Israelis have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and another 1,790,000 have gotten both doses.
The Health Ministry had originally pushed for a full week-long extension, but Blue and White leaders were opposed to such a move, especially until they see whether or not Police manage to step up enforcement in haredi (ultra-Orthodox) society.
Segments of the haredi community have repeatedly broken Health Ministry regulations, spreading coronavirus, including the heavily infectious British variant. As of Monday morning, around 23% of all new cases were within the haredi community. The sector accounts for only around 10% of Israeli society.
Some 20% of haredim tested for coronavirus are positive - double the amount of the national average.
Meanwhile, the Israeli Pediatric Society is pushing to begin opening at least some classrooms by Sunday.
On Monday morning, the society called on the government in a public statement to outline a “careful, gradual” return to preschools, kindergartens, and some elementary school classes.
“The closure of educational institutions causes severe damage to the normal development of children,” the society said in a statement, adding that it leads to mental distress, anxiety, a decrease in physical activity and potentially obesity.
The society wrote that infection rates are higher in older children and that the vast majority of young children who become infected have few or no symptoms. 
It recommended that schools open in capsules and that students be required to wear masks and social distance. It also said teachers and other educational staff should wear masks, even if they are vaccinated. Finally, it recommended increasing classroom ventilation and ensuring frequent cleaning of bathrooms and study spaces.
“The government must decide today on a strategy to carefully reopen the educational system,” the society said.


