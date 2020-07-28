The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Health Ministry appoints Sadetsky successor: Sharon Alroy-Preis

“Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis will be a significant strength to the Health Ministry in general and its efforts to cut off the chains of infection,” said Health Minister Yuli Edelstein.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JULY 28, 2020 11:52
Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis (photo credit: Courtesy)
Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, deputy CEO of Carmel Medical Center, will replace Prof. Sigal Sadetsky as head of public health, the Health Ministry said Tuesday. 
The appointment was approved by the Civil Service Commissioner. 
“Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis will be a significant strength to the Health Ministry in general and its efforts to cut off the chains of infection,” said Health Minister Yuli Edelstein. “She joins two other significant reinforcements that I have hired in recent weeks: coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu and director-general Chezy Levy.”
Alroy-Preis holds a doctorate in medicine with honors from the Technion and a master’s degree from the Dartmouth Institute for Health Policy and Clinical Practice, a division of Dartmouth College. She is also a graduate of the Inbar Healthcare Management Program.
She is an expert in internal medicine and public health and is currently completing a fellowship in infectious disease. 
Alroy-Preis has served on the management of Carmel Medical Center since 2015.
Levy also commended the appointment of Alroy-Preis and said that she will be able to strengthen the ministry in both its fight against the coronavirus epidemic and its public health efforts in general.
"I am grateful for the opportunity and proud to join the excellent team leading the national response to the coronavirus crisis," Alroy-Preis said. "I am confident that by joining forces, we will be able to stop the pandemic, lead a normal life, and maintain the health of all of us."
Sadetsky, who helped lead Israel in its battle against coronavirus during the first wave, announced that she was stepping down earlier this month. In her resignation letter, she said that management of the second wave of coronavirus is plagued by frivolous, unsubstantiated and populist decision-making. 


