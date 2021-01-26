The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Coronavirus in Israel: Health Ministry asks to extend lockdown by a week - at least

The most problematic data concern the number of patients in serious conditions and ventilated, respectively around 1,150 and 300.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
JANUARY 26, 2021 13:00
Jerusalem's usually busy Old City is seen virtually empty during Israel's third coronavirus lockdown.
Jerusalem's usually busy Old City is seen virtually empty during Israel's third coronavirus lockdown.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said Tuesday morning that he plans to ask the government to extend the current reinforced lockdown for at least an extra week. The lockdown is currently set to be lifted on January 31.
While the as of Tuesday at 12, the Health Ministry has yet to update the data with the latest development, deputy Health Minister Yoav Kisch told army radio in the morning that some 8,571 people were screened as infected in the previous 24 hours.
The most problematic data, however, concern the number of patients in serious conditions and ventilated, respectively around 1,150 and 300.
In spite of the successful vaccination campaign in the country, the pandemic in Israel remains severe, mostly due to the new variants of the virus, that are emerging as more contagious than the original strain. The health system is increasingly struggling with the workload. In some areas of the country, including Jerusalem, ambulances are often forced to wait for hours to evacuate their patients.
“From our point of view, we should extend the existing restrictions until the hospitals return to bearable situations,” Edelstein said while addressing the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, which met in the morning to discuss the “Green Vaccination Passport,”
In order to address the emergency, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened a meeting with Edelstein, Kisch and other health officials late Monday night. The discussion is due to resume on Tuesday.
Israeli authorities had hoped that by now the morbidity in the country would have been much better, thanks to the effect of the vaccination campaign.
However, the new coronavirus variants appeared to have dramatically increased the ability of the virus to infect, as well as the severity of the disease among those infected. Therefore, health officials believe that a higher percentage of the population will need to be immunized in order to witness a significant improvement.
Close to 4,000,000 vaccination shots have been administered so far in Israel, Edelstein said on Tuesday morning. Out of those, 2.7 million shots were given as the first dose of the vaccine. Over 1,2 million people have already received both inoculations.
"This is our way of fighting the virus. I ask you to cooperate with us in combating the virus and to maintain lockdown guidelines," Edelstein commented.
The “Green Vaccination Passport” is supposed to be issued to those who are a week after the second shot and those who have recovered to COVID-19 and are therefore considered immune.
The certification is considered a central measure to resume to a normal life.
During the discussion, Edelstein said that only 34% of those who work in education have already vaccinated, a fact that he described very worrisome. On the contrary, around 80% of at risk groups, including people over 60, have vaccinated. 


