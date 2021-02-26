Corona in Israel: Study shows vaccination keeps people off ventilators

Clinical trials have demonstrated the ability of the vaccines to ward off serious cases in controlled settings. But this study - “Reduction in COVID-19 patients requiring mechanical ventilation following implementation of a national COVID-19 vaccination program” - was meant to show the impact in a real-world setting.

It's finding augment the patient-level data published this week showing protection from severe COVID-19 by vaccines. And, unlike the reports provided by the hospital and health funds, this was an ecological study, an observational study whereby data was analyzed at the population or group level, rather than individual level.It's finding augment the patient-level data published this week showing protection from severe COVID-19 by vaccines.

“What we see from here is that when a certain population gets vaccinated that impacts the number of ventilated patients in that population,” explained Dr. Yair Lewis of Maccabi Health Services and one of the authors of the report.

Israel launched its vaccine campaign in December 2020, prioritizing people 60 and older. By February 2021, 84% of people over the age of 70 had been vaccinated with two shots of the vaccine. The percentage of people under the age of 50 who had two shots at the time was less than 10%.

The study compared the number of people requiring mechanical ventilation in these two cohorts and found that whereas nothing changed for the younger group, there was a 67% decrease in the number of people over the age of 70 requiring ventilation in December 2020 versus in February 2021.

“These findings provide preliminary evidence of the effectiveness of vaccines in preventing severe cases of COVID-19 at the national level in Israel,” the report said.

It added that, “Many countries are currently conducting national COVID-19 vaccine campaigns. The findings from this study provide preliminary but important evidence [that] receipt of COVID-19 vaccines by eligible persons can help limit the spread of the disease and potentially reduce the occurrence of severe disease.”

The study was released on the same day that the Health Ministry provided updated information about the number of citizens and the ages of citizens currently being treated with an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine.

An ECMO machine is a heart-lung machine that removes carbon dioxide from a patient’s blood and sends its back oxygen-filled.

The ministry showed there were 40 patients being treated on ECMO devices across Israel. Some 13 of them are under the age of 40 and another 25 of them are between the ages of 40 and 60. Only three are above the age of 60.

“The percentage of people fully vaccinated in younger age groups was really low [at the time of the study] and it left a lot of people at risk,” Lewis explained. “That is why we are seeing these numbers today.”

He said that the article garnered a lot of interest inside the CDC because the US is also struggling to get younger people vaccinated, too.

“It’s a powerful message that says if you get vaccinated the chance of ending up with severe COVID and on a ventilator is much less,” Lewis concluded.

