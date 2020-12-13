Coronavirus isolation period shortened to 10 days

Those who have been exposed to a person with coronavirus will now be eligible to shorten their isolation period from 12 to 10 days, the Health Ministry announced on Sunday.The new protocol will go into effect on Tuesday at 8 a.m. The original isolation period was 14 days,The reduced quarantine is subject to two negative coronavirus tests: The first upon entering isolation and the second on the ninth day from the date of exposure. The first and second tests but be at least 24 hours apart.A person can be tested by their local health fund through an appointment, though no referral is required, or they can be screened at a drive-by testing complex or at the airport.In early November, the Health Ministry announced that the same protocol could be used to reduce isolation by two days - at the time to 12 days – and that they would be running another pilot to determine if 10 would also be okay.Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control also shortened the isolation period in the US to either seven- or 10-days following exposure to coronavirus depending on the circumstances.
