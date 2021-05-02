Coronavirus: Israel registers 13 new cases in 24 hours, lowest in a year

Israel registered only 13 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, according to a Sunday update by the Health Ministry.

Although the number of tests performed during the weekend is significantly lower than on weekdays – some 10,000 as opposed to 30,000-35,000 – the country had not registered such a low number of new virus carriers since May 2020 (in weekdays last week, some 75-100 people a day tested positive to the virus).

A month earlier on Saturday, April 3, some 124 cases were identified, and a month before that there were 1,878. At the peak of the pandemic in January and February, even on Saturdays the number of daily cases exceeded 2,500.

Only 0.1% of the tests performed on Saturday returned a positive result, the lowest since the beginning of the pandemic.

In addition to the minimal number of new cases, all other indicators continue to be encouraging.

There are currently fewer than 1,500 active cases in the country – compared to tens of thousands in January.

Only 102 patients were in serious condition as of Sunday morning, less than a tenth of the number at the peak of the pandemic.

Fewer than ten people succumbed to the virus in the past week. A little over a month ago, a similar number of deaths was registered every day, not to mention the dozens of daily victims reported at the beginning of the year.

The virus reproduction rate, or "R" – which measures how many people each virus carrier infects on average – has remained stable at around 0.8 for several weeks, showing that in spite of the extensive openings that the country has been doing, the disease keeps on receding.

Meanwhile, the vaccination campaign – to which all experts credit with the positive situation in the country – continues, albeit slowly. Last week, only 10,000-12,000 people got jabbed every day, compared to over 200,000 every day at its full speed. Some 900,000 eligible adults have so far chosen not to get vaccinated.

In total, some 5.4 million Israelis have received at least one dose of the coronavirus shot, with 5.1 million of them receiving both doses.

The ministry is currently deciding how long the vaccination certificates and green passes can be extended – those of the first people who got inoculated in Israel are due to expire at the beginning of June – as well as to understand when Israelis are going to need a booster.

Last week, Public Health Services head Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis told The Jerusalem Post that the ministry is in contact with vaccine makers about the issue, and it has also been following the first two million people who were vaccinated and seeing their infection rate over time.

“We don’t see the infection rate going up in that population, but once we do start to see that, then we will know a booster shot is needed,” Alroy-Preis explained.

Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman contributed to this report.