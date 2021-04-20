Coronavirus: Israeli-made Sonovia textile can eliminate British variant

Israeli company Sonovia, makers of the popular SonoMask face mask, has been found to not only provide accurate protection against COVID-19, but also against the British variant.

Prior studies had shown the Israeli-made SonoMask eliminated over 99% of particles from COVID-19 and H1N1 viruses. But now, these masks have been found to be effective at providing the same protection against the British variant.

This is significant, as the variant is the most dominant strain in both Israel and the United States. Not only that, but it is also far more infectious, with a recent study from Tel Aviv University concluding it was 45% more contagious than the original strain

The study was conducted by the company alongside Italy-based lab Vismederi Textyle.

“We are delighted with the results, but we are not stunned," Sonovia's vice president of R&D Dr. Aaron Garzon said in a statement.

"As in all tests we have conducted so far, we once again our technology is showing fantastic efficiency against viruses and bacteria. I have no doubt that our technology will be able to neutralize any virus or bacteria that comes in contact with it, and the results will be similar. I applaud our scientific team for the long way we have come and look forward to expanding the technology in commercial applications."

Sonovia’s reusable anti-viral masks are coated in zinc oxide nanoparticles that destroy bacteria, fungi and viruses, which it says can help stop the spread of the coronavirus, and multiple tests have supported this.

