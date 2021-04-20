The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Coronavirus: Israeli-made Sonovia textile can eliminate British variant

This is so far the only textile effective at eliminating a COVID-19 variant.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 20, 2021 22:32
Sonovia mask (photo credit: COURTESY OF SONOVIA)
Sonovia mask
(photo credit: COURTESY OF SONOVIA)
Israeli company Sonovia, makers of the popular SonoMask face mask, has been found to not only provide accurate protection against COVID-19, but also against the British variant.
Prior studies had shown the Israeli-made SonoMask eliminated over 99% of particles from COVID-19 and H1N1 viruses. But now, these masks have been found to be effective at providing the same protection against the British variant.
This is significant, as the variant is the most dominant strain in both Israel and the United States. Not only that, but it is also far more infectious, with a recent study from Tel Aviv University concluding it was 45% more contagious than the original strain.
The study was conducted by the company alongside Italy-based lab Vismederi Textyle.
“We are delighted with the results, but we are not stunned," Sonovia's vice president of R&D Dr. Aaron Garzon said in a statement. 
"As in all tests we have conducted so far, we once again our technology is showing fantastic efficiency against viruses and bacteria. I have no doubt that our technology will be able to neutralize any virus or bacteria that comes in contact with it, and the results will be similar. I applaud our scientific team for the long way we have come and look forward to expanding the technology in commercial applications."
Sonovia’s reusable anti-viral masks are coated in zinc oxide nanoparticles that destroy bacteria, fungi and viruses, which it says can help stop the spread of the coronavirus, and multiple tests have supported this.
So far, the company claims to boast the sole textile material effective at eliminating a COVID-19 variant. Now, the material won't be limited to just face masks, as the company plans on applying this technology to a wide range of other covers, including seat covers for public transportations, bed sheets and even fashion.
Rossella Tercatin and Zachary Keyser contributed to this report.


Tags Coronavirus Sonovia Coronavirus Mutation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Coronavirus: Israel needs to learn to enjoy good news - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Enes Kanter: Israel’s unlikely NBA ally - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Independence Day and the vaccine

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
David Wolpe

Parashat Tazria-Metzora: The school of solitude

 By DAVID WOLPE
Neville Teller

'The Suitcase': In memory of Otto Schwarzkopf

 By NEVILLE TELLER

Most Read

1

Can a cup of yogurt 'cure' your case of COVID-19?

Prof. Raz Jelinek and Ms. Orit Malka with their unique probiotic yogurt at Ben-Gurion University laboratory.
2

Natanz attack hit 50 meters underground, destroyed most of the facility

Exhibition of nuclear achievements of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, April 10, 2021
3

Iran censors soccer match over 100 times due to woman referee

Premier League soccer ball, illustrative
4

Why the Indian COVID mutation should worry Israelis - analysis

People on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem, during Israel's third nationwide lockdown, Sunday, January 10, 2020.
5

New vaccine side effect? In Israel, six people develop herpes zoster

A rash from herpes zoster [Illustrative].

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by