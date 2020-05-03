The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food IFCJ
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Coronavirus: Israeli researchers develop eight-times faster group-testing

The testing system is based on the method of pooling, taking samples of several individuals at once. If the results come out negative, everyone in the pool could be declared healthy.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
MAY 3, 2020 18:31
Clinical trial to test an efficient group-testing based approach for SARS-CoV-2 detection are underway. A liquid dispensing robot is used to assemble pools of samples that are then tested instead of testing individual samples (photo credit: DANI MACHLIS/BEN-GURION UNIVERSITY OF THE NEGEV)
Clinical trial to test an efficient group-testing based approach for SARS-CoV-2 detection are underway. A liquid dispensing robot is used to assemble pools of samples that are then tested instead of testing individual samples
(photo credit: DANI MACHLIS/BEN-GURION UNIVERSITY OF THE NEGEV)
An algorithm-based testing method which allows to accurately screen dozens of samples at once significantly reducing the cost, time and quantity of testing kits required has been developed by a group of Israeli researchers from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, The National Institute for Biotechnology in the Negev (NIBN), the Open University and Soroka University Medical Center.
As explained to The Jerusalem Post by some of the scientists involved, the method has already proven extremely successful in its first tests and is currently the object of an ongoing clinical trial at Soroka, while the Health Ministry just approved a pilot project in several centers across Israel which is set to commence soon. If everything goes as expected, the technique will then receive official approval.
“What we are doing right now is in many ways a direct extension of work we began many years ago,” Dr. Noam Shental from the Open University’s Department of Computer Science said. “In 2016 we published a paper presenting a mathematical framework for detecting carriers of rare mutations inside large populations. Six years later we managed to provide an experimental proof of concept by detecting mutations among a thousand plants of a specific kind of crop.”
Shental pointed out that the line of research was resumed after the beginning of the corona pandemic when he realized that the method could potentially be useful to identify coronavirus carries.
Dr. Tomer Hertz from BGU’s Shraga Segal Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Genetics explained that the testing system the researchers developed is based on the method of pooling.
Pooling was first used in the US army during the Second World War to test soldiers for syphilis: the sample of five soldiers was tested at the same time, if the results came out negative, all soldiers could be declared healthy, while only if the results were positive each man needed an individual test.
The coronavirus testing method just developed by the group pools together samples from 384 subjects. Each individual’s sample becomes part of six different pools. Special liquid dispensing robots are entrusted with generating them.
“In order to generate the pools you need to basically mix together different sets of samples, which is an error-prone job best done by robots,” Hertz told the Post, adding that in order to instruct the robots on how to mix the samples in order to identify the coronavirus carries they follow the theoretical design provided by Shental.
“The mixing is done in a way that once you receive the results from the pool, you already know which individuals are infected. It is a single-stage method, without the need for further rounds of testing,” he added. “This is one of the major novelties of our research and it is a key issue.”
Hertz said that preparing the pools originally required about five hours, but the time is reduced to one hour by using more advanced robots. After the pools are prepared, they are tested by diagnostics laboratories just like with normal samples.
For 384 individuals, only 48 tests are required (one per every eight individuals).
Moreover, because the sample of each person is tested six times, it is more effective regarding the problem of false positives or false negatives which are often generated by mistakes or contaminations of the samples, as pointed out by Prof. Angel Porgador also from BGU’s Shraga Segal Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Genetics. Porgador is the coordinator of the BGU Coronavirus Task Force, under whose auspices the project was started.
The scientists have been working on the project for seven weeks. Experiments performed on the samples already tested by the Soroka laboratory gave the method a 100% success rate in detecting virus carriers. In the ongoing clinical trial with Soroka, samples from medical staff are being analyzed. So far, they have come out negative for all the 1,115 individuals tested, Hertz pointed out.
The testing method can be especially important as Israel and many countries are entering a new phase in containing the outbreak while restrictions are progressively being eased up, determining the need to perform mass testing on a large amount of individuals who are expected to mostly come out negative.
“The protocol that we developed that requires 48 tests for 384 individuals is suitable for what are called asymptomatic carriers, for testing a population with a low rate of infection, which is what is happening in Israel now,” Hertz explained.
“The number of tests required, in this case one of every eight people, and therefore the reduction in cost, depends on the carrier rate that it is aimed for. If the carrier rate gets lower, we can aim for a 24-fold reduction in cost, if it gets higher again in case of a new wave of infection, it could become only two-fold,” Porgador concluded. 


Tags Ben Gurion University Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus spread
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Respect the court By JPOST EDITORIAL
What type of Middle East will the IDF meet after COVID-19? By YAAKOV KATZ
Coronavirus has turned our attention away from other major stories By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Coping with Remembrance Day, comparing the day before, the day after By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Israel is a country, not a concept - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Kim Jong Un in 'vegetative state' after heart surgery - Japanese Media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army
2 Foreign Ministry: Egyptian TV show predicting end of Israel ‘unacceptable’
A screenshot of the trailer for the Egyptian television series, The End, which depicts Israel after the Jews 'moved back to Europe'
3 When will Disney World and Disneyland reopen?
WALT DISNEY’S Disneyland in Anaheim, California, has been closed due to the global outbreak of the coronavirus.
4 NYC Mayor de Blasio criticized for tweet calling out 'Jewish community'
MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO. A long and rich history with the Orthodox Jewish community.
5 In first, system to destroy COVID-19 used in Israeli hospital rooms
Mayanei Hayeshua Medical team treat a patient with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the coronavirus unit, in Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center, Bnei Brak, Israel, April 13, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by