Coronavirus: Kids to get tested for free to receive temporary green pass

PCR tests check the presence of viral RNA in the body and are the most common type of tests to detect whether an individual is positive to the virus.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
APRIL 27, 2021 17:14
A woman shows her green passport at the Khan theater in Jerusalem on February 23, 2021. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
 Children who are not vaccinated or recovered will soon be able to undergo a PCR test through their healthcare provider to receive a temporary green pass and access venues and events that operate under the green pass outline, a Health Ministry’s spokesperson told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday.
On Sunday, the ministry announced that it would recommend the government to proceed to a new round of openings, which would include eliminating restrictions on number of participants and on serving food for venues which operate under the green pass outline and allowing gyms and swimming pools to welcome all customers under the purple ribbon standards – which are based on social distancing rather than on personal immunity standards.
In addition, those who are not vaccinated or recovered will be allowed to get a green passport through a PCR test.
PCR tests check the presence of viral RNA in the body and are the most common type of tests to detect whether an individual is positive to the virus. The healthcare providers administer them for free to their members and they usually provide the results within 24 hours.
When the green pass outline was launched, health officials stressed that they did not want Israel’s testing system to collapse under a possible high demand for tests by people who were not vaccinated to access green pass venues.
Later, the authorities allowed the use of rapid antigen tests to access specific events and venues. Antigen tests check the presence of viral proteins. Currently a venue can order a certain amount of rapid tests from accredited private companies to open a testing station at the entrance of a specific event. Those who test negative can enter, those who test positive are required to enter isolation and undergo a PCR test to confirm the results.
However, each rapid test costs several dozens of shekels. The obligation might therefore discourage families from visiting movie theaters, sports events and more, if in addition to the cost of the tickets, they are also required to spend NIS 50-70 for each child or unvaccinated member.
At the peak of the pandemic in January, Israel was able to process over 120,000 tests per day on weekdays. In the past two weeks the highest number of tests performed in a day were 55,000. It therefore appears that the system has enough resources to allow its citizens to get tested to take part in leisure activities.
The government was set to discuss the Health Ministry’s proposal on Thursday.


