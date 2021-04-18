Coronavirus: Oregon mulls permanent face mask, social distancing rules

The proposal is being mulled over by the state's Occupational Safety and Health Department administrator Michael Wood, and is intended to work around a technicality in Oregon state law that would have the regulations expire on May 4 unless made "permanent," AP reported.

Many are unhappy with this proposed change, with over 60,000 people signing a petition against it. These complaints come from all sectors, and many complain about the lack of clarification as to when the restrictions would actually end, according to AP.

Thirteen states in the US have had mask mandates lifted recently (10 by order of the governor, two by the state legislature and one by court order), as noted by multiple news outlets. Several states have also seen vocal objections from lawmakers and governors regarding regulations.

In addition, some countries have also been working to lift mask restrictions in some way or another. Israel, for example, is set to no longer require outdoor face masks on Sunday, April 18.

By contrast, however, Oregon is considered by many to have one of the strictest set of COVID-19 restrictions in the US, according to AP.

