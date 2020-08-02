Coronavirus outbreak in Ramat Gan preschool - no indication who caused it

Some 15 students and two teachers were infected with coronavirus last week, N12 reported. Since then, one of the kindergarten teachers has been accused by parents of having infected the school.
According to parents: The teacher was sick, failed to take a coronavirus test and came back to school anyway.
According to the teacher: Some of the children came to school sick.
The municipality is on the side of the teachers. According to city officials, N12 reported, the teacher only returned to work after she had a note from her doctor saying she had permission to do so.