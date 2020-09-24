The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Coronavirus pandemic can trigger PTSD for Holocaust survivors - study

"Survivors with Holocaust-related diseases reported higher COVID-19 worries than both survivors without Holocaust-related diseases and comparisons."

By CELIA JEAN  
SEPTEMBER 24, 2020 17:41
An ICEJ volunteer nurse caring for a Holocaust survivor in Haifa amid the Coronavirus crisis. (photo credit: ICEJ)
An ICEJ volunteer nurse caring for a Holocaust survivor in Haifa amid the Coronavirus crisis.
(photo credit: ICEJ)
It's no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic is a cause for adverse psychological effects, and when thinking of vulnerable demographic groups, the elderly, and often Holocaust survivors come to mind as they're a high risk group, especially as they're more isolated than other age groups. 
As the pandemic rages on, with it comes health policy guidelines that are reminiscent of various adverse conditions that existed during the Holocaust.
Among the adverse effects are prolonged isolation and separation from family members, but particularly the omnipresent risk of contracting infectious disease. Thus, a new Bar-Ilan University study examined whether exposure to specific adversities would be related to amplified psychological reactions to COVID-19.
"According to memory-based theories of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), present circumstances akin to past traumatic conditions can trigger involuntary retrieval and reliving of intense trauma-related memories and images," reads the study.
The study set to find out if Holocaust survivors would report higher levels of PTSD symptoms, COVID-19 worries and loneliness relative to other elderly populations.
Findings from the study showed that many Holocaust survivors actually fared similarly to other elderly Jews of European descent who did not experience the Holocaust. That is, unless they were exposed to or contracted infectious diseases during the Holocaust.
"We believed that most Holocaust survivors would manifest increased psychological distress during the pandemic because many of them still cope with PTSD symptoms and other impairments. However, heightened distress was evident mainly in a sub-group of survivors whose lives were endangered by infectious disease during the Holocaust," says Prof. Amit Shrira, of the MA Program in Gerontology and the Interdisciplinary Department of Social Sciences at Bar-Ilan University.
"Most other survivors manifested impressive resilience and were similar in some markers of psychological distress to older adults who were not directly exposed to the Holocaust," she added. 
Shrira led the study, called "Suffering from infectious diseases during the Holocaust relates to amplified psychological reactions during the COVID-19 pandemic," in collaboration with Maya Frenkel-Yosef from the Nini Czopp Association, which provides social services to Dutch-Israeli Holocaust survivors and their families, and Bar-Ilan University PhD student Ruth Maytles.
The study, conducted between April 23 and June 17 and  published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research, focused on 127 elderly all born before 1945. Participants were divided into three groups: six survivors who reported having contracted infectious diseases, such as tuberculosis, or dysentery, during the Holocaust, 70 survivors who reported not having contracted such diseases, and 31 Jews of European descent who did not live in Nazi or pro-Nazi-dominated countries.
"Survivors with Holocaust-related diseases reported higher COVID-19 worries than both survivors without Holocaust-related diseases and comparisons," the study noted.
PTSD and loneliness were more prevalent among survivors who contracted infectious diseases such as tuberculosis and dysentery during the Holocaust relative to older adults who did not experience the Holocaust (38.5% vs. 0% for PTSD; 53.8% vs. 22.6% for loneliness). Moreover, and surprisingly, worries related to COVID-19 were more frequent among survivors who contracted infectious diseases during the Holocaust (46.2%) relative to other survivors (22.1%) or those who were not exposed to the Holocaust (6.5%).
"It is possible that COVID-19 experiences reactivated traumatic memories especially among survivors who contracted an illness like tuberculosis or dysentery during the Holocaust, thus rendering exacerbated PTSD symptoms, worries, and loneliness," the study noted.
"Survivors' greater psychological sensitivity to COVID-19 possibly reflects their increased fear of being sick, losing control and independence, and of course, their fear of death – all of which are linked to similar fears experienced during the war," it added.


Tags Holocaust Holocaust survivors bar ilan university Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The lockdown aid package is welcome, but more must be done By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El Emirati Crown Prince is this year's 'person of the year,' not coronavirus By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Elie Podeh The coming out of the Israel-Bahrain clandestine relationship By ELIE PODEH
Ruth Wasserman Lande An Arab-Israeli take on the Abraham Accords By RUTH WASSERMAN LANDE
Douglas Bloomfield If Biden wins, he'll have to get around Senator Mitch McConnell By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 The peace treaties between the UAE, Bahrain and Israel are signed
L to R: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords. September 15, 2020
2 Biblical scenes are playing out before our eyes
‘JOSHUA FIGHTING Amalek,’ print from the Phillip Medhurst Collection of Bible illustrations at St. George’s Court.
3 PA official names five countries set to establish ties with Israel
The flags of the United Arab Emirates, Israel and Bahrain flutter along a road in Netanya, Israel September 14, 2020
4 13 injured as rockets fired at southern Israel
Israeli security personnel check the scene of an explosion following a rocket attack fired from Gaza in Ashdod
5 Goal of Natanz explosion was to send ‘clear’ message to Iran - EXCLUSIVE
VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by