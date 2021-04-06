Coronavirus ‘R’ is rising in Israel, should we be concerned?

The coronavirus reproduction rate continued to rise on Tuesday, when it stood at 0.78, after going as low as 0.55 some ten days before.

However, according to Prof. Nadav Davidovitch, an epidemiologist and head of Ben-Gurion University of the Negev’s School of Public Health, the development, considered in conjuncture with the general situation, is not especially concerning. The expert warned that the slowing down of the vaccination drive might be potentially much more dangerous.

The reproduction rate – or R rate – measures how many people each virus carrier infects on average. Experts calculate it going backwards to some ten days before and therefore the figure released by the Health Ministry on Tuesday reflects the situation of March 26.

An R rate below 1 indicates that the pandemic is receding.

“It's always important to look at the combination of different indicators because no indicator is enough by itself,” Davidovitch explained. “The context and the trends are also crucial: A car can accelerate or decelerate while it is traveling at 10 kilometers per hour or at 90, and there is a difference.”

The expert pointed out that the numbers of new daily cases and serious patients, as well as the rate of tests returning a positive result, have all gone down dramatically.

“For this reason, a small rise in the R rate concerns me less,” Davidovitch said.

Some 375 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Israel on Monday, with 0.7% of tests returning positive, according to a Tuesday morning update by the Health Ministry. While the figures mark an increase from the day before, when some 194 cases were identified and the 0.6% of tests returned positive, the number of tests performed was also significantly higher – 53,000 compared to 31,000 on Sunday. Israel has registered no more than 500 new cases every day since March 26.

Of those infected, 319 were in serious condition on Tuesday morning. They were 406 on the previous Tuesday and 498 on the week before that. The death toll stood at 6,253, with five people succumbing to the virus on Monday.

However, Davidovitch pointed out that there is a reason to be concerned: after Israel has established itself as a vaccination powerhouse, in the past few weeks its inoculation drive has slowed down, despite one million eligible Israelis have not been jabbed yet.

Some 5.27 million Israelis have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 4.86 both. In the past few days, only 10,000 a day or less have received the first shot and 20,000 or less the second. In the second half of January, Israel was inoculating over 200,000 people per day.

“We need to remember that we still have more than 200,000 people over 50 that are not vaccinated,” he said. “Unfortunately, in the last weeks, maybe also because of the effect of Passover, and because many people now feel that COVID is behind us, the pace has slowed down significantly.”

“The authorities have to make an effort in the communities to bring more people to vaccinate, especially in the Arab sector, where there are still pockets with a very low vaccination rate,” he added.

According to Davidovitch, these efforts are very important also ahead of the vaccination campaign to inoculate children, which is expected to begin as early as May, after the US Food and Drug Administration grants its authorization to the Pfizer vaccine.

“We will have to deal once again with vaccine hesitancy and fake news,” he warned.

In addition, Davidovitch emphasized that now is the time to refocus on contact tracing.

“Now that the new cases are back to be a few hundreds a day and not thousands, it can be really effective, also in order to track variants,” he concluded.