The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Coronavirus ‘R’ is rising in Israel, should we be concerned?

The expert warned that the slowing down of the vaccination drive might be potentially much more dangerous.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
APRIL 6, 2021 16:55
A MAGEN DAVID ADOM medical worker tests people for coronavirus at a mobile site in Jerusalem last week. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
A MAGEN DAVID ADOM medical worker tests people for coronavirus at a mobile site in Jerusalem last week.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
The coronavirus reproduction rate continued to rise on Tuesday, when it stood at 0.78, after going as low as 0.55 some ten days before.
However, according to Prof. Nadav Davidovitch, an epidemiologist and head of Ben-Gurion University of the Negev’s School of Public Health, the development, considered in conjuncture with the general situation, is not especially concerning. The expert warned that the slowing down of the vaccination drive might be potentially much more dangerous.
The reproduction rate – or R rate – measures how many people each virus carrier infects on average. Experts calculate it going backwards to some ten days before and therefore the figure released by the Health Ministry on Tuesday reflects the situation of March 26.
An R rate below 1 indicates that the pandemic is receding.
“It's always important to look at the combination of different indicators because no indicator is enough by itself,” Davidovitch explained. “The context and the trends are also crucial: A car can accelerate or decelerate while it is traveling at 10 kilometers per hour or at 90, and there is a difference.”
The expert pointed out that the numbers of new daily cases and serious patients, as well as the rate of tests returning a positive result, have all gone down dramatically.
“For this reason, a small rise in the R rate concerns me less,” Davidovitch said.
Some 375 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Israel on Monday, with 0.7% of tests returning positive, according to a Tuesday morning update by the Health Ministry. While the figures mark an increase from the day before, when some 194 cases were identified and the 0.6% of tests returned positive, the number of tests performed was also significantly higher – 53,000 compared to 31,000 on Sunday. Israel has registered no more than 500 new cases every day since March 26.
Of those infected, 319 were in serious condition on Tuesday morning. They were 406 on the previous Tuesday and 498 on the week before that. The death toll stood at 6,253, with five people succumbing to the virus on Monday.
However, Davidovitch pointed out that there is a reason to be concerned: after Israel has established itself as a vaccination powerhouse, in the past few weeks its inoculation drive has slowed down, despite one million eligible Israelis have not been jabbed yet.
Some 5.27 million Israelis have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 4.86 both. In the past few days, only 10,000 a day or less have received the first shot and 20,000 or less the second. In the second half of January, Israel was inoculating over 200,000 people per day.
“We need to remember that we still have more than 200,000 people over 50 that are not vaccinated,” he said. “Unfortunately, in the last weeks, maybe also because of the effect of Passover, and because many people now feel that COVID is behind us, the pace has slowed down significantly.”
“The authorities have to make an effort in the communities to bring more people to vaccinate, especially in the Arab sector, where there are still pockets with a very low vaccination rate,” he added.
According to Davidovitch, these efforts are very important also ahead of the vaccination campaign to inoculate children, which is expected to begin as early as May, after the US Food and Drug Administration grants its authorization to the Pfizer vaccine.
“We will have to deal once again with vaccine hesitancy and fake news,” he warned.
In addition, Davidovitch emphasized that now is the time to refocus on contact tracing.
“Now that the new cases are back to be a few hundreds a day and not thousands, it can be really effective, also in order to track variants,” he concluded.


Tags Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus spread COVID-19 Coronavirus Cases Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Netanyahu's trial is a challenge for a divided Israel - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

New 'Jerusalem Declaration on Antisemitism' definition unneeded - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Should Israel change its electoral system? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Neville Teller

A non-starter with Iran - opinion

 By NEVILLE TELLER
Hillel Fuld

Hillel's Tech Corner: Tunefork: Ensuring you hear the sounds being made

 By HILLEL FULD

Most Read

1

Baby in Iraq first human documented with three penises

Baby crying [Illustrative]
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine causes man's skin to peel off

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine/ Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Johnson & Johnson logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
4

US report reaffirms Jerusalem as Israel's capital, speaks of occupation

A general view of Jerusalem's Old City shows the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest site, in the foreground as the Dome of the Rock, located on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, is seen in the background.
5

Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?

Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by