Coronavirus ‘ushpizin’ guidelines for Sukkot

This Sukkot, the country is under coronavirus lockdown. How can you celebrate?

1 - Eat and celebrate only with your nuclear family

It is forbidden to invite people who do not live with you into your sukkah. Inviting guests into one’s sukkah is punishable by a NIS 500 fine.

2 - Pray in an open sukkah

According to Health Ministry guidelines, an “open” sukkah is one that is only 51% enclosed. In those sukkahs, prayers can take place with up to 20 people. The worshippers must wear masks and maintain a distance of two meters between themselves.

3 - Pray outside

Prayers are allowed to take place over the holiday in any open space. However, people must pray within one kilometer of their homes, wear masks and stay two meters apart.

The word ushpizin comes from the Aramaic word ushpiz and it means guest.

