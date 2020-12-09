The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Coronavirus vaccine refusers: Anti-vaxxers or simply cautious?

Some doctors say that the newest vaccines might not be for everybody.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
DECEMBER 9, 2020 18:38
A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe, October 30, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/FILE PHOTO)
A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe, October 30, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/FILE PHOTO)
The first Pfizer vaccines arrived in Israel on Wednesday morning – and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who spoke at a short ceremony at the airport, said he would volunteer to be the first to be vaccinated.
“I believe in this vaccine,” Netanyahu said. “I expect it will receive the appropriate permits in the coming days and I want the citizens of Israel to be vaccinated. I want to serve as an example for them and I intend to be the first in the State of Israel to be vaccinated with this vaccine.”
A DHL flight from Brussels that carried over 100,000 doses of the recently developed vaccine landed at Tel Aviv's Ben-Gurion Airport just after 9 a.m. The plane was met by the prime minister, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and a small group of other officials for a celebratory ceremony.
“This is one of the most moving moments that I have worked on very hard, for long months, with the Health Minister and his ministry to bring relief and a solution to the coronavirus pandemic,” Netanyahu said as the forklift lowered the first vaccines. “We are here today on a great holiday for the State of Israel. We see the end.”
The vaccine doses were transferred directly to the Teva SLE Logistic Center, where they will be stored ahead of countrywide distribution. The vaccines must be stored at minus 70 degrees Celsius, but can last for up to five days in a refrigerator before administration. If they defrost for too long, they start to become ineffective.
Another cargo plane carrying about half a million doses of the vaccine is scheduled to arrive in Israel in the next few days, and a million more will arrive next week.  
Health Ministry director-general Chezy Levy informed the country’s health funds on Tuesday that they should prepare for the vaccinations to begin on December 20, The Jerusalem Post confirmed.
A senior health fund official said that the hospitals and funds will start vaccinating in small numbers at first, but are expected to begin larger-scale community vaccination right after Christmas.
Edelstein used the arrival of the vaccines to thank the medical teams who have been fighting around the clock to save the lives of those struck by the pandemic and said that they would soon receive the vaccine, as well as supervise its distribution.  
“With God’s help, we will see an end to the virus crisis,” he said. Though he encouraged the public to continue following Health Ministry regulations even as the vaccine becomes available.
The vaccines arrived as the country is experiencing the start of what some consider a third wave of the pandemic.
The Health Ministry reported 1,719 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday out of 69,778 tests which were administered - a 2.5% positivity rate. This brings the total number of active patients in the country to 14,905. Some 310 patients were in serious condition, 113 of whom were intubated. So far, 2,932 people have died of COVID-19 in Israel.
Multiple surveys taken in the lead up to the vaccines’ arrival have shown that only around 50% of Israelis will be willing to be vaccinated with the first doses of the coronavirus vaccine.
A survey conducted by the Geocartography Institute and released on Wednesday found that 35% of Israelis prefer to be vaccinated with an Israeli vaccine - assuming it is approved soon.
Some 20% of Israelis prefer to be vaccinated with a vaccine developed abroad.
The survey, conducted in advance of the first ever DiploTech Global Summit 2020 on December 16, was conducted among 500 Israelis over the age of 18.
The Health Ministry has yet to release the final list of who will be prioritized to receive the vaccine, but it is understood that medical personnel, the elderly and the people at highest risk for developing a serious case of COVID-19 will be at the top.
"We doctors are at the forefront of the struggle against coronavirus and therefore we will be among the first to be vaccinated and serve as a personal example to the entire public,” said Prof. Zion Hagay, chairman of the Israeli Medical Association.
However, he stressed that no one should be vaccinated until the vaccines receive US Food and Drug Administration approval.
The FDA advisory panel is set to review the Pfizer vaccine on Thursday.
He said that his association set up a special team to review the data reported by the vaccine developers that show the vaccines are safe with few side effects.
“The findings of our team will be published in the coming days for the general public and will include data on efficacy and safety,” he said. “Although we see the light at the end of the tunnel, and we are all certainly happy about it, it is very important that we adhere to all the rules in the meantime, as it will take time for everyone to be vaccinated."
Following the arrival of the vaccines, the Association of Private Preschools in Israel called on the Health Ministry to prioritize preschool teachers, too.
“We ask that you decide that preschools be given priorities for vaccination against coronavirus,” the association said in a statement. "Since the first closure about 2,500 preschools have been closed and many are struggling to survive. If the preschools are forced to close their gates again it means … forcing many parents to stay home with their children without a reasonable solution.”


