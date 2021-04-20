The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Coronavirus vaccines: Edelstein slams those who tried delaying purchase

After signing the agreement to purchase millions of additional coronavirus vaccines, Health Minister, Yuli Edelstein expressed his concern over those who tried to delay the purchase.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 20, 2021 18:52
Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are seen speaking at a Clalit vaccination center in Zarzir, on February 9, 2021. (photo credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90)
Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are seen speaking at a Clalit vaccination center in Zarzir, on February 9, 2021.
(photo credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with the Health Minister, Yuli Edelstein on Tuesday evening, regarding the new agreement between Israel and the two vaccine companies, Pfizer and Moderna.
Israel signed the agreement with Pfizer to purchase millions of additional coronavirus vaccine doses for 2022, they announced on Monday. The doses are not for use in the immediate future, though some likely would be delivered in time to vaccinate the country’s 12- to 15-year-olds if approved by the US Food and Drug Administration. The rest would be supplied by the end of next year.
"The State of Israel is in the lead over all the countries in the world in terms of vaccination. There are countries that are improving but there is no basis for comparison. You see it in outside, everything is open, you can enjoy life," Edelstein said.
Edelstein however, went on to express his frustration over those who tried to delay the purchase of the vaccines, "instead of calling me and saying 'sorry sir, we were wrong', they say they prevented waste."
Defense Minister Benny Gantz responded to Edelstein's complaint by stating that delaying the vaccines saved billions of shekels. 
"Netanyahu and all his accomplices continue to prove that the most important thing is his trial, and for him he was willing to sacrifice human lives for his method as well," Gantz added.
Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman contributed to this report.


