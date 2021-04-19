Israel to sign agreement for millions more Pfizer vaccines

The exact number of doses is still not clarified, but the final agreement should be signed even in the coming days, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein told the Post.

“With God’s help,” he said. “Let’s hope so.”

Earlier this month, Pfizer halted shipments of coronavirus vaccines to Israel in outrage over the country failing to transfer payment for the last 2.5 million doses it supplied to the country and over Israel’s delay in signing a contract for additional doses.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Health Ministry had pushed to secure 36 million vaccine doses but failed to secure the funding for such a purchase amid political infighting.

A cabinet meeting that was meant to approve the additional vaccines was cancelled after Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz refused to meet until a permanent justice minister was appointed, a move that Netanyahu refused to make.

But it looks like now Netanyahu has found a workaround and millions more doses - reportedly between 9 million and 18 million from both Pfizer and Moderna - will be secured. The vaccines would cost no more 1.5 billion shekels, an amount of money that can be allocated through the Finance Ministry’s surplus budget and therefore does not require the approval of the government or the Knesset.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

The doses are not for use in the immediate future, though some would likely be delivered in time to vaccinate the country’s 12- to 15-year-olds if approved by the US Food and Drug Administration. The rest would be supplied over the next two years.

Israel is on the verge of finalizing the purchase of millions more vaccines, The Jerusalem Post has confirmed.