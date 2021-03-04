The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Coronavirus variants: Are they as scary as they sound?

Experts suggest that while being alert is important, panic around the variants is not justified.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
MARCH 4, 2021 19:38
Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma (photo credit: NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES - NIH/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
(photo credit: NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES - NIH/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
 At the end of January, the government decided to close Israel’s borders almost completely for the purpose of preventing new coronavirus variants from entering the country, imposing a set of restrictions almost unparalleled in any other democracy of the world. A month and a half later as some of these restrictions are about to be relaxed, health officials are expressing concerns over the risk of allowing variants in.
While the British variant currently represents the vast majority of new cases detected in the country, and some cases of other variants have been detected, speaking to The Jerusalem Post, experts suggested that while it is important to be vigilant, panic and alarmism are not justified.
“Those who are familiar with infection diseases and viruses know that mutations happen all the time,” epidemiologist Nadav Davidovitch, director of Ben-Gurion University of the Negev's School of Public Health. “It is important to know that also our immune system adapts to take care of them.”
While most mutations have no consequences at all, a cluster of mutations can originate a new variant. As a consequence, the virus might start to create a different protein. In case of the coronavirus, the key protein to consider is the spike protein, which is found on the surface of the virus and allows it to penetrate host cells and cause infections.
“A variant is technically defined as a ‘variant of concern,’ when the changes in the spike protein originate a variant that is infecting faster, has a more violent pathogenicity, or make antibodies less effective,” Davidovitch pointed out. “Most of the times however, even if the protein does change, the difference is not so dramatic.”
The virus causing COVID-19 has mutated and produced variants since the very beginning.
“Recently they have come to the attention of the media, also because more variants of concern have emerged,” the expert pointed out.
“However, this phenomenon is not creating the crazy change that sometimes is described. The vaccination campaign is not going to waste. I don’t think this is the correct way of portraying the situation,” Davidovitch said, referring to a remark that Public Health Services head Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis reportedly made during the cabinet meeting on the opening of the airport earlier in the week.
The professor said that the vaccination is still effective.
“In addition, it is quite clear that if there is a need we can adapt the vaccine: what is great about m-RNA vaccines is that is much easier to modify them,” he said, referring to the technology employed by shots produced by both Pfizer and Moderna. “The process would be similar to what happens every year with the flu, but even simpler.”
In order the identify and understand new variants, Davidovitch emphasized the importance of screening the genetic sequence of the virus in people infected, which can also help epidemiological investigations.
Rapidly screening all people who arrive from abroad and analyze the genetic sequence of the virus for those who are found infected is the strategy that the Israeli authorities should pursue rather than closing the borders, Prof. Zeev Rotstein, head of Hadassah-University Medical Center in Jerusalem, told the Post.
“I think that the tendency of the Health Ministry is to create some form of hysteria, maybe in the attempt to push people to vaccinate,” he said. “It is true that new mutations can come in through the airport, but this is life. What they have to do in order to protect us is performing a PCR test on everyone who arrives, including those who are vaccinated. People who are infected should immediately undergo a next generation sequencing test so that within 12 hours we would be able to know if there is a new mutation penetrating Israel and block it.”
Rotstein stressed that early detection is important, adding that the authorities could be cautious without causing unnecessary panic and without preventing citizens from entering the country (“at least Israelis, because I would like for everyone who wants to come here to be able to do so,” he added).
The head of Hadassah explained that it is crucial to learn to live with the virus.
“We cannot lock up Israel forever, at least for the near future we have to go back to a life that is as normal as possible, while the virus is still here.” 


