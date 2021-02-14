Coronavirus: Where are Israel’s Moderna vaccines?

Israel received 100,000 Moderna vaccines last month, enough to inoculate 50,000 people. But according to a Health Ministry spokesperson, most of them are still being stored at the logistics unit of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries near Ben-Gurion Airport.

With such a small number of vaccines in the country, the reason for the country not launching distribution of Moderna’s vaccines is purely logistical, the spokesperson told The Jerusalem Post.

For starters, while both the Pfizer and the Moderna vaccines require two doses, Pfizer’s second shot is given 21 days after the first and Moderna’s 28 – a difference that would add a layer of complication to the distribution campaign being run by Israel’s health funds.

Moreover, the vaccines need to be stored at different temperatures. Pfizer’s vaccines must be kept at around negative 70 degrees Celsius, while Moderna’s requires negative 30 degrees.

Finally, the vaccines are dosed differently and there are a different number of doses in each vial.

Each Pfizer dose is 0.3 ML containing 30 micrograms of COVID-19 mRNA vaccine, and Moderna is a 0.5 mL dose of 100-micrograms of the vaccine. Each vial of Pfizer contains six doses. Each vial of Moderna contains 10.

Originally, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had said that the Moderna vaccine would be used to inoculate Israel’s homebound community. However, the Health Ministry said that this also proved to be too complicated. For now, Magen David Adom and other emergency response teams are bringing these homebound individuals to health fund vaccination centers via ambulances and then returning them home.

Earlier this month, Israel transferred 2,000 doses of Moderna's vaccine to the Palestinian Authority to be used to vaccinate its medical teams. A total of 5,000 vaccines will reportedly be transferred in three more shipments.

The spokesperson told the Post that the ministry has not made a final determination about how the rest of the vaccines it ordered from the American company will be administered.

Israel ordered six million Moderna vaccines, enough to vaccinate three million people.

It also has another 10 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine on order.

The next large-scale Moderna delivery is only expected to arrive in Israel sometime in March.

An article Over the weekend, Israel came under pressure regarding its choice to hold onto the vaccines rather than transfer them to the Palestinian Authority, which in addition to Israel’s small supply also received 10,000 doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine.An article published by Bloomberg accused Israel of "keeping its Moderna Inc. supply on hold" while "not inoculating the millions of Palestinians under its control."

On Sunday, the Hebrew website Walla reported that Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi and Defense Minister Benny Gantz are expected to approve a request submitted by the Palestinian Authority in the coming days for the transfer of tens of thousands of vaccine doses to the Gaza Strip.

The report did not indicate which brand of vaccines would be transferred.

Pfizer committed to providing Israel with as many vaccinations as its citizens required in exchange for Israel giving the company extensive data on the country’s vaccine rollout and its impact on infection rates.

So far, 3.8 Israelis have received at least the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and another nearly 2.5 million have received their second dose.