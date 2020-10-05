There has been a devastating impact on access to mental health services as a result of the coronavirus crisis, according to a report released Monday by the World Health Organization.“The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted or halted critical mental health services in 93% of countries worldwide while the demand for mental health is increasing,” a release put up by the organization said. The survey, which was conducted from June to August 2020 among 130 countries across WHO’s six regions, found that there were disruptions across the board.Some 72% of countries reported disruptions in mental health services for vulnerable children and adolescents and some 61% for women requiring antenatal or postnatal services.Moreover, 67% saw disruptions to counseling and psychotherapy; 65% to critical harm reduction services; and 45% to opioid agonist maintenance treatment for opioid dependence. The report indicated that while nearly three-fourths (70%) have adopted telemedicine or teletherapy to overcome the disruptions to in-person services, this is mostly (80%) in high-income countries. Less than 50% of low-income countries have successfully deployed telemedicine.The survey comes against the backdrop of multiple studies that indicate that coronavirus is having profound psychological and social effects. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });“Studies indicate that the COVID-19 pandemic is associated with distress, anxiety, fear of contagion, depression and insomnia in the general population and among healthcare professionals,” according to a June 2020 report published by QJM: An International Journal of Medicine.
“Social isolation, anxiety, fear of contagion, uncertainty, chronic stress and economic difficulties may lead to the development or exacerbation of depressive, anxiety, substance use and other psychiatric disorders in vulnerable populations including individuals with pre-existing psychiatric disorders and people who reside in high COVID-19 prevalence areas.”That same report found that the crisis may increase suicide rates during and after the pandemic.Israel is already starting to see some of these effects. In July, the Eran emotional counseling hotline said it had seen a sharp increase in calls since the start of the pandemic. Moreover, the Health Ministry told the Knesset last month that there has been an increase in suicide since the start of coronavirus.“This all highlights the need for more money for mental health,” the WHO survey report concluded. “As the pandemic continues, even greater demand will be placed on national and international mental health programs that have suffered from years of chronic underfunding… Those who invest in mental health will reap rewards.”
