The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

COVID-19 deadlier, causes more severe diseases than influenza - study

The study compared data taken from patients with influenza during the past five years and COVID-19 patients hospitalized in spring 2020.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 21, 2021 02:31
Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma (photo credit: NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES - NIH/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
(photo credit: NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES - NIH/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Former Health Ministry director-general Prof. Yoram Lass stunned the public when he said COVID-19 "is the flu with excellent public relations” in March 2020 and expressed his objections to the health regulations imposed by the government to curb the infection rate. Now it seems researchers at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) in Boston found Lass was quite mistaken, with the virus being six times more fatal than influenza. 
The study compared 1,052 patients with influenza and 582 patients with COVID-19 and found more people on average needed hospital care if infected with the novel coronavirus (582) when compared to those suffering from influenza (210). Roughly 30% among those suffering from COVID-19 needed mechanical ventilation whereas only 8% among those with influenza needed such a treatment. The death toll among those suffering from the novel coronavirus was much higher, 20%, compared to a 3% mortality rate suffered by those infected with influenza. 
Furthermore, COVID-19 patients, on average, were younger than those suffering from influenza and when they needed mechanical ventilation they tended to remain in care longer – a median duration of two weeks compared to three days, news-medical.net reported on Friday. COVID-19 patients also reported less pre-existing conditions which would require such an intense form of intervention. 
Nearly all COVID-19 deaths, 98%, were the direct or indirect result of the novel coronavirus, wrote Dr. Michael Donnino, one of the authors of the article. He stressed that this means people die from COVID-19, not while they had it. This is crucial as, online and in during protests, many people argued that the death rate is being allegedly “fabricated” and that hospitals are being encouraged to report false data.
The false understanding that COVID-19 is not actually the cause of death seems to have originated in a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention September report that stated that 6% among COVID-19 deaths listed COVID-19 as the direct, and only, cause, the science portal midaat pointed out
This is because death certificates list the chain of events that led to a death. A COVID-19 patient who, for the sake of argument, died in a car crash will not be described in the report as having died from the novel coronavirus. However, a person who died due to a faulty intubation process is understood to have expired from COVID-19, as that was the reason for the treatment. However, the direct cause of death will be listed as faulty intubation.   
The authors of the study also noted that, without the social distancing and mask wearing measures, the death rates from COVID-19 would have been much higher than what their study showed. 
 
The study was originally published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine
With the exception of a small group in the Israeli public that accepted conspiracy theories about COVID-19, most Israelis rejected Lass's theories.
Hebrew social media exploded, for a time, with satirical memes showing him “explaining” blatantly false things such as a meteor striking the Earth being “just a rock” and the August 2020 Beirut Port explosion as “just an accident at a fire-cracker factory.”


Tags report disease COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel should be involved in discussions over a new Iran deal

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Tehilla Shwartz-Altshuler

Electronic bracelet use needs to be done with data restrictions - opinion

 By TEHILLA SHWARTZ-ALTSHULER
Vivian Bercovici

Does Israel have an Anglo vote to be courted in the election?

 By VIVIAN BERCOVICI

Why fake news is a major danger for healthy public discourse

 By LIAT COLLINS
Eitan Dangot 311

Failure to stop Iran's terror support might lead to Israel-Hezbollah war

 By EITAN DANGOT

Most Read

1

New Dead Sea Scroll fragments, world's oldest basket found in desert cave

Sections of the Book of the Twelve Minor Prophets scroll discovered in the Judean Desert expedition prior to their conservation.
2

Oldest woven basket in the world found in Israel, dates back 10,000 years

The 10,500-year-old basket as found in Muraba‘at Cave.
3

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
4

Coronavirus: Knesset okays electronic bracelet for returnees from abroad

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
5

'Israel will be hit by 2,000 missiles a day in future war' - IDF general

IDF gets ready for Hezbollah along the Israeli-Lebanese border

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by