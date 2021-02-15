COVID-19: Hadassah rolls out outpatient antibody cocktail infusion

The treatment – laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful antigens, including viruses – became well known last year when US president Donald Trump received it immediately upon being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The former president received Regeneron’s antibody cocktail, which was FDA-approved in November. He touted the treatment as a “cure.”

“I walked in. I didn’t feel good. A short 24 hours later, I was feeling great,” the president said in a video he posted on October 7. “I want everybody to be given the same treatment as your president because I feel great.”

Hadassah is administering a similar cocktail, Bamlanivimab, developed by the US company Eli Lilly, which was also approved by the FDA last November.

Bamlanivimab is specifically directed against the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 and designed to block the virus’s attachment and entry into a person’s cells.

Hadassah’s program is geared toward newly diagnosed patients who are at high risk for developing a serious case of COVID, such as those who are on immunosuppressive drugs, receiving chemotherapy or dialysis, or have had an organ transplant or lung disease. It is also available to any coronavirus-positive person over the age of 65.

“It is extremely important to let people know that they can change the natural course of this disease,” Hadassah chief Zeev Rotstein told The Jerusalem Post. “Even before their symptoms have started, they should come. We don’t want to lose a single day.”

Patients must arrive at Hadassah by ambulance to ensure they do not infect anyone else on their way. The treatment lasts around three hours, including observation. Then, these people return to their homes.

So far, Rotstein said, about a dozen patients have taken advantage of the program, which just began last week and is being run in collaboration with Israel’s health funds and the Health Ministry.

As noted, the antibodies are administered by infusion.

Hadassah is the first Israeli hospital offering such an outpatient program.

Rotstein noted that despite the high level of vaccination in Israel there is still a high number of new cases per day. As such, he added, "We can save lives with this."