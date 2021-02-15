The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

COVID-19: Hadassah rolls out outpatient antibody cocktail infusion

The treatment lasts around three hours, including observation.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
FEBRUARY 15, 2021 18:35
THE HADASSAH-UNIVERSITY Medical Center campus is seen in Ein Kerem. (photo credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)
THE HADASSAH-UNIVERSITY Medical Center campus is seen in Ein Kerem.
(photo credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)
 In an effort to reduce the number of people who become hospital patients, Hadassah-University Medical Center is now offering Jerusalemites newly infected with coronavirus an infusion of monoclonal antibodies.
The treatment – laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful antigens, including viruses – became well known last year when US president Donald Trump received it immediately upon being diagnosed with COVID-19.
The former president received Regeneron’s antibody cocktail, which was FDA-approved in November. He touted the treatment as a “cure.”
“I walked in. I didn’t feel good. A short 24 hours later, I was feeling great,” the president said in a video he posted on October 7. “I want everybody to be given the same treatment as your president because I feel great.”
Hadassah is administering a similar cocktail, Bamlanivimab, developed by the US company Eli Lilly, which was also approved by the FDA last November.
Bamlanivimab is specifically directed against the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 and designed to block the virus’s attachment and entry into a person’s cells.
Hadassah’s program is geared toward newly diagnosed patients who are at high risk for developing a serious case of COVID, such as those who are on immunosuppressive drugs, receiving chemotherapy or dialysis, or have had an organ transplant or lung disease. It is also available to any coronavirus-positive person over the age of 65.  
“It is extremely important to let people know that they can change the natural course of this disease,” Hadassah chief Zeev Rotstein told The Jerusalem Post. “Even before their symptoms have started, they should come. We don’t want to lose a single day.”
Patients must arrive at Hadassah by ambulance to ensure they do not infect anyone else on their way. The treatment lasts around three hours, including observation. Then, these people return to their homes. 
So far, Rotstein said, about a dozen patients have taken advantage of the program, which just began last week and is being run in collaboration with Israel’s health funds and the Health Ministry.
As noted, the antibodies are administered by infusion.
Hadassah is the first Israeli hospital offering such an outpatient program.
Rotstein noted that despite the high level of vaccination in Israel there is still a high number of new cases per day. As such, he added, "We can save lives with this."


Tags hadassah hospital Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel COVID-19 Antibodies
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to incentivize inoculation - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Election blues: What is in store this time around?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Aliza Lavie

Women are a majority in the public, a minority in the Knesset - opinion

 By ALIZA LAVIE
TAMIR GILAT: Goals, Giving and Gratitude.

Cancer, 10 years later: I am not the story of my life - opinion

 By TAMIR GILAT
Amotz Asa-El

George Shultz, Shlomo Hillel: A tale of unsung heroes

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Iran cleric: People who are vaccinated for COVID have ‘become homosexuals’

An Iranian policeman takes out his gun ahead of a hanging.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
4

Tel Aviv hospital cures 29 of 30 COVID-19 patients in days, it says

A patient is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment
5

Why did Trump's lawyer, David Schoen, keep putting his hand on his head?

Trump's impeachment lawyer David Schoen covering his hand with his head before drinking water

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by