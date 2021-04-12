Coronavirus: Israel’s education system to open in full on Sunday

After more than a year at home, Israel’s children are expected to return to full-time frontal learning on Sunday.After a meeting between the Prime, Health and Education ministers, a decision was made for the Health Ministry to bring a plan to the government late Monday night that would allow students to return to their classrooms without capsules. The cabinet meeting was slated to begin at 10 p.m.; the Health Ministry’s proposal was expected to pass.school,” Education Minister Yoav Gallant tweeted Monday evening. “They are our children and the future generation of the State of Israel.”He wrote that he “welcomes the fact that the healthcare system has finally woken up and understood the importance of classroom learning for students and their families.”Gallant and the heads of the local authorities had been pushing to reopen schools in full after Independence Day, which takes place on Thursday. “It is good that our position has been adopted to cancel the capsules for all ages as early as this coming Sunday,” Gallant added. “Better late than never.”The Health Ministry’s model, deemed the “Adjusted” Defending Education program, will provide a wide range of testing and monitoring across the country’s educational system in order to detect outbreaks as they start. When a student tests positive, the entire class and teaching staff will be tested for coronavirus before returning to their classrooms - in addition to obligatory isolation.“The natural place for students is in
The move comes after Israel's students sat home for the better part of the last year and amid declining rates of infection in the country and the school system.The Education Ministry reported that only 877 students were infected with coronavirus out of more than 2.4 million children. In addition, there were 99 members of the educational staff infected. According to a report presented by the Education Ministry to the Health Ministry on Monday, the total morbidity in the educational system is concentrated in only 10% of school. Of those schools with infection, the majority (70%) have only one verified case.Out of 5,200 schools, none of them are closed because of infection. There has been a 95% drop in isolated children in the last month.On the other hand, the impact of distance learning has taken a toll on the country's youth. According to the same Education Ministry report, there has been a 30% decrease in basic skills among first- through third-graders and a gap of about 30% has developed in the core subjects such as math and English among students in grades 7-10.Students have decreased motor and physical skills and school counselors report that one in three students is suffering from emotional distress and that there is a 25% increase in risk assessments for suicide by educational psychologists. About 30% of students do not participate in their distance learning courses on a consistent basis.There are only two months left of the school year in Israel. The school year usually ends for middle schoolers on June 20 and elementary schoolers on June 30.Shortly before the March 23 elections, the government reviewed a NIS 2.5 billion four-stage plan for bridging the educational, social and emotional gaps plaguing Israel's students.The first stage involved extending the school year through the end of July. However, the budget for the plan never passed and it is still unclear if the school year will be extended.