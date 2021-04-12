The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Coronavirus: Israel’s education system to open in full on Sunday

Government expected to vote on it Monday night

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
APRIL 12, 2021 20:45
STUDENTS WEARING face masks return to school at Gabrieli Carmel School in Tel Aviv in February. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
STUDENTS WEARING face masks return to school at Gabrieli Carmel School in Tel Aviv in February.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
After more than a year at home, Israel’s children are expected to return to full-time frontal learning on Sunday.
After a meeting between the Prime, Health and Education ministers, a decision was made for the Health Ministry to bring a plan to the government late Monday night that would allow students to return to their classrooms without capsules. The cabinet meeting was slated to begin at 10 p.m.; the Health Ministry’s proposal was expected to pass.
“The natural place for students is in school,” Education Minister Yoav Gallant tweeted Monday evening. “They are our children and the future generation of the State of Israel.”
He wrote that he “welcomes the fact that the healthcare system has finally woken up and understood the importance of classroom learning for students and their families.”
Gallant and the heads of the local authorities had been pushing to reopen schools in full after Independence Day, which takes place on Thursday.
“It is good that our position has been adopted to cancel the capsules for all ages as early as this coming Sunday,” Gallant added. “Better late than never.”
The Health Ministry’s model, deemed the “Adjusted” Defending Education program, will provide a wide range of testing and monitoring across the country’s educational system in order to detect outbreaks as they start. When a student tests positive, the entire class and teaching staff will be tested for coronavirus before returning to their classrooms - in addition to obligatory isolation.
The move comes after Israel’s students sat home for the better part of the last year and amid declining rates of infection in the country and the school system.
The Education Ministry reported that only 877 students were infected with coronavirus out of more than 2.4 million children. In addition, there were 99 members of the educational staff infected.
According to a report presented by the Education Ministry to the Health Ministry on Monday, the total morbidity in the educational system is concentrated in only 10% of school. Of those schools with infection, the majority (70%) have only one verified case.
Out of 5,200 schools, none of them are closed because of infection. There has been a 95% drop in isolated children in the last month.
On the other hand, the impact of distance learning has taken a toll on the country’s youth.
According to the same Education Ministry report, there has been a 30% decrease in basic skills among first- through third-graders and a gap of about 30% has developed in the core subjects such as math and English among students in grades 7-10.
Students have decreased motor and physical skills and school counselors report that one in three students is suffering from emotional distress and that there is a 25% increase in risk assessments for suicide by educational psychologists.
About 30% of students do not participate in their distance learning courses on a consistent basis.
There are only two months left of the school year in Israel. The school year usually ends for middle schoolers on June 20 and elementary schoolers on June 30.
Shortly before the March 23 elections, the government reviewed a NIS 2.5 billion four-stage plan for bridging the educational, social and emotional gaps plaguing Israel’s students.
The first stage involved extending the school year through the end of July.
However, the budget for the plan never passed and it is still unclear if the school year will be extended.


Tags school Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Was Israel really responsible for the Natanz attack?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Victoria Coates

The real Iran deal needs to include all the relevant actors

 By VICTORIA COATES, LEN KHODORKOVSKY
Susan Hattis Rolef

Opposition to Bibi isn’t about petty politics - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Salem Alketbi

Dam crisis: Options at hand for Egypt - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Amotz Asa-El

The onus is on Bennett to undo the divisions Netanyahu caused

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Randi Weingarten has strong words for Jews who say unions are an obstacle

Teachers' submissions for the "Classroom Look in Lockdown" project.
2

Israel notifies US it attacked Iranian ship in Red Sea - report

Iranian-flagged container ship Shahr e Kord is pictured at Haydarpasa port in Istanbul, Turkey December 13, 2019
3

Pfizer halts corona vaccine shipments to Israel after country fails to pay

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein meet a shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines at Ben-Gurion Airport on January 10.
4

‘Mossad behind cyberattack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility’

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
5

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by