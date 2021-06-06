The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

COVID-19: Vaccination for juniors starts, hundreds already jabbed

Some 600,000 young Israelis aged 12-15 now eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
JUNE 6, 2021 20:10
Yossi Guggenheim, 12, getting vaccinated (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Yossi Guggenheim, 12, getting vaccinated
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Hundreds of children age 12 to 15 received their first corona jabs on Sunday, as the vaccination campaign for their age group began in Israel.
Some 600,000 young Israelis are now eligible for the shot, and as with adults, they will receive two injections of the Pfizer vaccine some three weeks apart.
“This is great news, this guarantees us herd immunity,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during an event to honor the health system efforts during the pandemic.
When Israel launched its vaccination campaign in December, authorities and health experts hoped that herd immunity could be reached despite children under age 16 – about three million people – not being eligible for the shot.
As the highly contagious British variant made its way into the country and became the dominant strain of the virus, the hope was soon abandoned: without the ability to inoculate at least 80% of Israel’s nine million citizens, the target was beyond reach, experts warned.
At the moment, some 5.45 million adults have already been vaccinated at least with one dose, and 5.13 million with two doses, but the pace of vaccination has slowed down, from over 200,000 jabs every day in January to some 3,000 in the past week.
“It is great to get vaccinated,” said 15-year-old Yuval, after she got jabbed at Meuhedet’s Misgav Ladach Hospital in Jerusalem.
The girl was accompanied by her father, Roni, who explained that Yuval is the youngest of his three children, and everyone else in the family is already vaccinated.
“Now we all feel safe,” he said, adding that they booked the appointment for her as soon as system allowed it.
The 15-year-old said she is especially eager to fly abroad once she is fully vaccinated, however her father said that “at the moment we are not planning to travel.”
Asked if her friends are getting inoculated as well, Yuval said that “some are and some aren’t.”
“We decided to get her jabbed because we want to travel,” said another mother, as her14-year-old daughter was getting the shot.
“A lot of people have been coming all day long,” said Michael, the nurse in charge of the vaccination. “Almost all those who have made appointments have shown up.”
Overall, over 12,000 appointments have already been booked, according to the data provided by the health funds.
After the Health Ministry approved inoculation for the age group on Wednesday, healthcare providers Clalit, Maccabi and Leumit began opening appointments for their relevant members. Meuhedet began offering vaccinations on Thursday.
The four HMO’s have been largely in charge of the vaccination campaign since it began in December.
The US Food and Drug Administration granted emergency authorization to use the Pfizer vaccine on the young age group on May 11, and hundreds of thousands of young Americans have been inoculated so far.
In light of the extremely low morbidity rate in Israel, the Health Ministry decided to recommend the vaccine for at-risk groups, including children with preexisting conditions and children who are going to fly abroad, as well as to open up the opportunity to get vaccinated for all those in the age group.
“Many parents are asking me for clarifications about the ministry’s instruction, and what is the difference between recommending and enabling children to be vaccinated,” said Dr. Doron Dushnitzky, pediatric specialist from the medical division at Leumit. “We explained to them that the situation is very different from what we had with adults. For this reason, we emphasize that it is very important to inoculate children with risk factors, but if parents of healthy children wish to wait a little longer, they can do it.”
However, Dushnitzky noted that while the morbidity in Israel is extremely low at the moment – only 230 active cases remain – the situation could change rapidly.
“If a new variant was to spread, it would take some time before people become aware of it and the disease could have already spread in the community before children are vaccinated,” he said.


Tags children Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel COVID-19 Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Hamas has no intention of using aid to help Gaza - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

It ain’t over till the fat lady sings - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Asher Fredman

UAE-Israel Greentech collaboration can transform the post-corona world

 By ASHER FREDMAN

My Word: Chutzpah Prize contenders

 By LIAT COLLINS

Israel is in danger. We need to be vigilant - comment

 By YAAKOV KATZ

Most Read

1

Lapid tells Rivlin: I have succeeded in forming coalition with Bennett

Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid and Mansour Abbas are seen signing a coalition deal.
2

Isaac Herzog elected 11th President of the State of Israel by wide margin

President-elect Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
3

Netanyahu amid incitement concerns: Don't be afraid to stick it to them

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu – his people skills are not normal.
4

Disaster for Iran as its largest naval ship sinks

Smoke rises from Iran navy’s largest ship in Jask port in the Gulf, Iran, June 2, 2021.
5

New government to be sworn in on Wednesday

The Bennett-Lapid moment.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by