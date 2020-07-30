The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

COVID-19 more likely to hit mental health of BAME men, study shows

COVID-19 has replicated and in some cases increased health inequalities between BAME and non-BAME individuals.

By SARAH CHEMLA  
JULY 30, 2020 20:19
Lung cells infected with coronavirus (photo credit: YAAKOV NAHMIAS)
Lung cells infected with coronavirus
(photo credit: YAAKOV NAHMIAS)
Mental health of men from black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) backgrounds is more likely to be hit by COVID-19 than white British men the same age, study finds. But ethnicity has no impact on women's declining mental health.
The impact of lockdown caused by COVID-19 on different ethnic groups was evaluated and compared with research from the University of Glasgow Adam Smith Business School and University of Exeter Business School.
The study used data from the UK Household Longitudinal Study (UKHLS) of 14,289 people who were interviewed both from 2017-19 and again in April 2020.
"Using a 12-question General Health Questionnaire – a screening device for identifying minor psychiatric disorders – which creates an aggregate score for participants’ mental health, BAME men reported a 14% deterioration in their mental health from 2017-19 to April 2020, but for white British males the deterioration was smaller at just 6.5%," announced the study. "Women also struggled with their mental health during lockdown, experiencing a similar drop-off in their mental health to BAME men, but ethnicity was not found to have played a significant role."
"It seems that South Asian individuals are paying the heaviest toll. Black individuals seem very resilient. Although, this is not to say that they are not affected," said Prof. Eugenio Proto of the Adam Smith Business School, the study's co-author.
The study showed that men of Bangladeshi, Indian and Pakistani legacy saw the sharpest decline in their mental well-being during lockdown, with the difference in their two mental health scores showing a 23% increase in mental distress.
After eliminating the influence of factors such as age, location, income, education, job type, employment status and family structure, similar differences in mental health deterioration by ethnic groups were found.
The study said that while existing reports and studies, including from Public Health England, have established that COVID-19 has replicated and in some cases increased health inequalities between BAME and non-BAME individuals, these have mainly focused on physical – and not mental – health.   
   
University of Exeter Business School's Prof. Climent Quintana-Domeque said: "Much more work is needed to understand the sources of ethnic inequalities and better inform the design of effective policy responses."


Tags Mental Health Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo For Gamzu to win, gov't needs to get politics out of the way By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Marcel Adams: A hundred years of loving Israel and life By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader Civil rights must not disappear By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef New TV show The New Moroccans tackles old issues in Israeli society By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Ori Wertman Israel needs to prepare for the Biden era - opinion By ORI WERTMAN

Most Read

1 Groundbreaking blood test can detect cancer years before symptoms appear
blood test 521
2 Stephen Miller rejects claim grandmother died of COVID
Stephen Miller
3 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
4 Insufficient vitamin D increases risk of severe COVID-19, says new study
Vitamin D laying on the table with prescription bottle behind them.
5 Iran condemns US after warplane fly-by panics Iranian airliner passengers
A Mahan Air Boeing 747-400
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by