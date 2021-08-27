The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

COVID-19: Nearly 1/3 Americans infected during 2020 - study

By the end of the year, one out of every 130 Americans is thought to have been contagious.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 27, 2021 11:44
This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti (photo credit: NIAID-RML/FILE PHOTO/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
(photo credit: NIAID-RML/FILE PHOTO/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
COVID-19 infected approximately 103 million Americans, which is close to a third (31%) of the total US population, by the end of 2020, according to a new academic study.
Conducted by researchers from Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health and published in the academic journal Nature, it's the first study to attempt to ascertain the overall burden of the virus in the US in 2020.
For this study, the researchers used a model to simulate the transmission of the novel coronavirus between and within all 3,142 US counties.
With this model, they found that how widespread infections were varied throughout the country. For example, over 60% of the population in the Mississippi valley and the upper Midwest are thought to have contracted COVID-19. By contrast, 52% of Los Angeles residents were thought to have been infected, along with 48% of Chicago, 44% of New York, 42% of Miami and just 27% of Phoenix.
The study also noted variations in when cases peaked, with there being noted seasonal trends in different cities. 
Lower East Side, Manhattan (credit: Aleks Marinkovic/Unsplash) Lower East Side, Manhattan (credit: Aleks Marinkovic/Unsplash)
By the end of the year, one out of every 130 Americans was thought to have been contagious.
But most notably, the study gives a glimpse into the future, specifically finding ways to study how the COVID-19 landscape has changed since then. On the one hand, vaccines and improved public health measures have been found to help significantly. But on the other hand, there is the possibility of reinfection due to potentially waning antibodies, and the emergence of newer, dangerous and more contagious variants.
However, these findings also come as some health experts in the US are moving toward considering a third COVID-19 vaccine. This follows Israel's lead, the first country to approve the booster.


Tags scientific study Coronavirus COVID-19 Pfizer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Shira Isakov's victory is a small win for domestic violence eradication

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

What does Israel really want to do with Iran and Gaza?

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Terrorists and parting shots

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Benny Gantz is confused on Iran

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

The American empire is ready to end

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

$15 drug gets COVID patients off oxygen support in under week – study

Hebrew University Professor Yaakov Nahmias
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
4

Can what you eat save you from COVID-19?

The demand for the popular fruit is rising endlessly.
5

Russia hosts Jordan’s king, hints at UAE deal

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends the Navy Day parade in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by