COVID-19 poses serious threat in wastewater - BGU study

Coronaviruses in wastewater could pose a serious threat in the spread of such viruses, new research has revealed in a study led by researchers from the Zuckerberg Institute for Water Research at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU).The research is the result of a global effort to study coronaviruses through wastewater by a collaboration of 35 researchers from BGU; Yale University, and several other US colleges; France; Germany; Spain; Italy; Switzerland; Ireland; and China.coronaviruses in wastewater, including SARS and MERS, in order to determine any potential threats and solutions in water treatment in the future in order to stop the spread of such diseases. The researchers indicated that sewage that runs into natural bodies of water can lead to infections via bacteria passed through airborne water spray, and treated wastewater which can be used to fill water facilities, such as reservoirs, can still contain coronaviruses. Fruits, vegetables and other organic materials that are irrigated with wastewater that was not properly disinfected could also lead to infection, the researchers wrote."There is ample reason to be concerned about how long coronaviruses survive in wastewater and how it impacts natural water sources," Dr. Edo Bar-Zeev of the Zuckerberg Institute said. "Can wastewater contain enough coronaviruses to infect people? The simple truth is that we do not know enough and that needs to be rectified as soon as possible."The researchers recommended further research to determine any potential level of infection, if any, and how long coronaviruses can survive in the various bodies of water. "Wastewater treatment plants need to upgrade their treatment protocols and in the near future also advance toward tertiary treatment through micro- and ultra-filtration membranes, which successfully remove viruses," Bar-Zeev and his team said.The effects of coronaviruses spreading via water has already led to several studies and technological breakthroughs to help combat the spread of COVID-19. In April, researchers from Bar Ilan University developed technology that turns normal tap water into a powerful disinfectant for viruses and bacteria, including COVID-19.Wastewater could also be used in the future to help track any new COVID-19 outbreaks, as coronaviruses show up in faeces before other more tangible symptoms appear such as fevers and coughs. This also helps track COVID-19 in any potential symptomatic patient. Regular monitoring of water systems, therefore, could give authorities necessary advanced warning of any potential COVID hotspots. Researchers from BGU recently completed a pilot study in the coastal city of Ashkelon in which they detected and traced the presence of the novel coronavirus and calculated its concentration.The research, published in science journal Nature Sustainability, evaluated several recent studies on