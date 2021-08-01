The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
COVID-19: President Herzog reiterates call for seniors to get booster

Medical experts have determined that people aged 60 and over, even if they have been previously vaccinated, are the most vulnerable element of society and should make every effort to have a 3rd shot.

By GREER FAY CASHMAN  
AUGUST 1, 2021 17:13
Jerusalem resident Phillip Brieff is seen getting the third COVID-19 booster shot at a Meuhedet clinic, on August 1, 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Jerusalem resident Phillip Brieff is seen getting the third COVID-19 booster shot at a Meuhedet clinic, on August 1, 2021.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
President Isaac Herzog has reiterated his call for people over the age of 60 to get vaccinated, if they have not already done so, and for those who have already had two vaccinations to take advantage of the availability of a third booster shot.
Herzog and his wife, Michal, had their respective jabs at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Aviv on Friday. Since then, people keep asking them how they feel, and if there were any side effects, he said on Sunday. The response has consistently been "We feel great."
Quoting the old adage: "Love thy neighbor as thyself," Herzog said that vaccination is a symbol of mutual responsibility in that people who have been vaccinated are less likely to infect other people with whom they come into contact.
With the opening of school after the summer vacation only a month away – and Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year following a few days later – Herzog said that both should be celebrated in as normal a manner as possible, and this would be possible only if everyone who is eligible for vaccination follows through, especially senior citizens.
He urged everyone in Israel who has not yet been vaccinated to amend this lacuna as quickly as possible.


Tags isaac herzog Coronavirus vaccine COVID-19 Pfizer
