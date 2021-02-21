The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

COVID-19 tzar: If Purim causes new wave, Israel may need another lockdown

*New Ugandan variant identified in the country, as 90% of new cases present UK variant *Knesset Law Committee extends mandatory quarantine in hotels only by 24h *Israir to start flights to Eilat

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
FEBRUARY 21, 2021 18:28
A teenager wears a costume as a reference to the coronavirus during the Jewish holiday of Purim, a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Book of Esther. in Jerusalem March 8, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
A teenager wears a costume as a reference to the coronavirus during the Jewish holiday of Purim, a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Book of Esther. in Jerusalem March 8, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
If the upcoming festival of Purim causes another wave of the virus, new restrictions, and even another lockdown, might need to be imposed on Israel, Coronavirus Commissioner Prof. Nachman Ash said during a press briefing on Sunday, as he revealed that some 90% of the new cases identified in the country present the British variant of the virus, about 1% the South African variant, while seven cases of the California mutations and one case of a new Ugandan mutation have also been found.
“If the R rate raises again above 1, we will consider new restrictions,” Ash added.
The expert also addressed the question of the reopening of the skies, shortly after Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee decided to extend the mandatory isolation in coronavirus hotels for those returning to Israel from abroad only by 24 hours, instead of until March 1 as the government requested last week.
The measure was set to expire at midnight on Sunday. The MKs supported the proposal of committee chairman MK Yaakov Asher to give just a short extension to give the Health Ministry time to formulate alternative solutions for supervising those who require isolation.
“We are not talking about huge numbers, and perhaps the police will be able to tell us how home isolation can be enforced,” Asher said at the beginning of the meeting. He stressed that while he did not like the idea of some form of electronic surveillance to ensure that people quarantine at home, it would probably be better than forcing them to remain in a hotel.
In the briefing Ash said that finding a system to enforce people to respect the isolation will be one of the key factors in reopening the airport. Currently the country borders are set to be closed until March 6.
“We are checking the whole process to see how we can handle a higher number of people flying both in the framework of the airport and in terms of the isolation requirement and its enforcement,” Ash said. “When we find a system that prevents the spreading of variants, we will be able to increase the number of people who leave and enter the country.”
Starting from Sunday, about 2,000 Israelis per day are able to fly home from abroad, provided they received a permission from the devoted special governmental committee. All people are currently required to enter isolation in a hotel except for people who are fully vaccinated and those who are exempt on a humanitarian basis.
While very limited international flights are operating from Ben Gurion, Israeli airline Israir announced the launch of ‘green flights’ to Eilat.
Starting from Tuesday, Israir will organize a flight a day reserved to those who are entitled to the green passport – individuals who are a week past the second coronavirus vaccination or who have recovered from the disease. The pilot is aimed at allowing people to reach the Red Sea city hotels, which reopened Sunday. In the next few days, Eilat is expected to return to its status of “green island” where facilities are also allowed to operate restaurants.
The airline stressed that the first flights will be sold at a special price: NIS 81 for Eilat residents and NIS 141 for residents of the rest of Israel. The flights will be numerated 315 and 316 – 316 being the numeric value of the Hebrew word “iaroq”, or green. In a following phase, Israir said it will increase the number of flights and open them to the general public.
Hotels are also functioning under the green passport outline, as well as gyms, swimming pools, cultural and sports events. The race to obtain the certificate through the Traffic Light app by the Health Ministry and on the ministry’s website has strained the IT infrastructures, with many people lamenting problems. The ministry’s portal featuring the data about the pandemic was down for several hours from Saturday night to Sunday morning and on Sunday afternoon still carried the data from Friday.
Some 1,240 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported on Saturday, according to a Sunday morning update by the ministry. While the data is only partially meaningful since on Shabbat the numbers of tests administered is consistently significantly lower than on weekdays, the figure of patients in serious conditions and the R rate also remained encouraging.
Some 857 were in serious condition and 273 on ventilators. The R rate, which measures the ability of the disease to spread, was stable at 0.79, showing the pandemic is receding.
The death toll rose to 5,569.


Tags purim Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel coronavirus lockdown Coronavirus Vaccine Coronavirus Mutation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Government transparency is crucial in a democracy - comment

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
David Wolpe

Parashat Terumah: Making space

 By DAVID WOLPE
Hillel Fuld

Hillel's Tech Corner: accessiBe: The web made accessible

 By HILLEL FULD

My Word: The Middle East muddles on

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

Coronavirus in Israel: Who's responsible for beating the pandemic?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Sheba researcher: Antiparasitic drug reduces length of COVID-19 infection

Ivermectin
4

COVID-19: 40% of new serious cases are under 60 - here’s why

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
5

Coronavirus: A hyped-up flu or a fatal pandemic?

Belinson hospital team members wearing protective clothes as they work at the Coronavirus ward of Belinson hospital in Petah Tikva on October 04, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by