COVID-19 vaccine protects against infected family members – Israeli study

The coronavirus vaccine is effective in protecting those who are fully inoculated even in case of prolonged exposure to infected family members, a new Israeli study has found.

A team from the Ziv Medical Center in Safed led by Dr. Shimon Edelstein, head of the Infectious Diseases Unit, followed a group of hospital’s employees whose family members were found positive to the virus. Their findings were published in the Journal of Medical Infection last week.

According to the study, some 12% of the 1,800 employed at Ziv have contracted COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic and by the end of January over 90% of those eligible had been fully jabbed.

“Vaccinated workers did not have to quarantine even if a verified patient resided in their home, and they were allowed to continue working regularly at the hospital, unless they developed suspicious clinical symptoms for COVID-19. However, prolonged exposure to a positive family member living in the same house may be a challenge to the immune system, unlike exposure to a positive patient for a short period.” “Despite the herd-immunity of the medical staff, most of them returned home, to locations where the epidemic was raging, in communities in which more than 7% of members were verified COVID-19-positive,” the authors wrote.“Vaccinated workers did not have to quarantine even if a verified patient resided in their home, and they were allowed to continue working regularly at the hospital, unless they developed suspicious clinical symptoms for COVID-19. However, prolonged exposure to a positive family member living in the same house may be a challenge to the immune system, unlike exposure to a positive patient for a short period.”

Some 14 relevant cases were considered – 13 fully vaccinated staff and one recovered patient - among them nurses, doctors and managers. They all lived with an undiagnosed infected person.

Each employee was administered several PCR tests after the disease was uncovered.

“All PCR SARS-CoV-2 tests performed for the 14 workers after exposure (33 tests) were found to be negative: no carriers were found – researchers concluded - These findings are encouraging, especially in light of the way mRNA triggers the immune system.”

Several studies have indicated that the Pfizer vaccine , which is the one currently used in Israel, is around 95% effective in preventive infection.

As the researchers emphasized in the paper, the ability of the shot to protect even in case of close and prolonged proximity with a patient represents a new positive development in the information about the efficacy of the vaccine.