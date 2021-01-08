The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

COVID-19 variants may lead to false negatives with molecular tests - FDA

The FDA, however, said the risk that these mutations will impact overall testing accuracy is low.

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 8, 2021 19:55
Signage is seen outside of FDA headquarters in White Oak, Maryland. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Signage is seen outside of FDA headquarters in White Oak, Maryland.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Genetic variants of the novel coronavirus, including the one found in UK, could impact the performance of some molecular COVID-19 tests and lead to false negative results, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Friday.
The agency has alerted clinical laboratory staff and health care providers to the possible false negative results from any molecular test, and has asked them to consider such results in combination with clinical observations, and repeat testing with a different test if COVID-19 is still suspected.
The FDA, however, said the risk that these mutations will impact overall testing accuracy is low.
The more contagious variant of COVID-19 that has swept through the United Kingdom has been reported in at least five states in the US, National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins said this week.
Scientists have said newly developed vaccines should be equally effective against the new variant.
The FDA said on Friday its analysis found the performance of three tests, that have received emergency use authorization, to be impacted by genetic variants of the coronavirus, but noted that the impact does not appear to be significant.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc's TaqPath COVID-19 combo kit and the Linea COVID-19 assay kit were found to have significantly reduced sensitivity from mutations, including the B.1.1.7 variant or the so-called UK variant, according to the agency.
However, since both the tests are designed to detect multiple genetic targets, the overall test sensitivity should not be impacted, the FDA said.
Mesa Biotech's Accula SARS-COV-2 test performance can also be impacted by the genetic variants, according to the health regulator.


Tags FDA - Food and Drug Administration Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus Mutation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Capitol riots: Trump's challenge to democracy

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

The lawless streets of Kafr Aqab and Israel

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The vaccination and an old plague

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Benny Gantz's political career is not over yet - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Israel's COVID-19 response has parallels to the Gulf War - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Pfizer: We don’t know if COVID-19 vaccine defends without second shot

A participant takes part in a simulation for medical personnel at Sheba Medical Center for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.
3

88-year-old dies hours after COVID vaccination in second such incident

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe, October 30, 2020.
4

Coronavirus lockdown to begin Thursday at midnight and last two weeks

Streets in Israel appear abandoned amid coronavirus lockdown
5

Nine reasons why Israel leads the world in vaccine distribution

People get vaccinated at the Clalit vaccination center in Jerusalem, January 3, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by