The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

COVID: Flu shot may help lessen coronavirus infection side effects - study

Research shows that COVID-19 patients who had the flu vaccine were less likely to require emergency medical care or have extreme side-effects

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 16, 2021 11:12
A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before administering an injection at a vaccination centre in a shopping mall in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 24, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS)
A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before administering an injection at a vaccination centre in a shopping mall in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 24, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The flu vaccine can be vital for protection against the effects of COVID-19, according to research presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID), the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) reported earlier this week. 
Patient data from around the world was analyzed, and the conclusion is that the annual flu shot tends to lead to less strokes, sepsis and blood clots in COVID-19 patients. They were also less likely to be admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU).
The task to vaccinate the world against the coronavirus is underway, but countries with larger populations are not expected to complete the task until 2023.
Still, research shows that the flu vaccine can help lessen the effects of COVID-19, which can be valuable in the overall fight to beat the pandemic.
According to the report, Ms. Susan Taghoiff and her colleagues at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine analyzed date from thousands of COVID-19 patients around the world.
The team screened medical records in the most extensive study of its time to find two groups of 37,377 patients. Patients in the two groups were noted according to factors that could cause severe COVID-19 effects, such as age, gender, ethnicity, smoking and pre-existing health issues.
The first group had received the flu vaccine between two weeks and six months before contracting COVID-19, while the second group had not been vaccinated with the flu shot.
The incidence of extreme effects such as sepsis, strokes, respiratory failure, ICU admission and death within 120 days of COVID-19 diagnosis were then compared in the two groups.
The analysis showed that the group who had not received the flu shot were 20% more likely to be admitted to the ICU.
The likelihood of them visiting the Emergency Department and having strokes was up to 58% higher, while sepsis was up to 45% more likely and the risk of blood clots was up to 40% higher.
It is not yet known how the flu shot protects the patients from the side-effects of COVID-19, according to the authors of the study. They added that more research is needed, but until COVID vaccines are widely available, the flu shot can provide critical protection in countries where vaccination campaigns are slower. 
"Only a small fraction of the world has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to date and, with all the devastation that has occurred due to the pandemic, the global community still needs to find solutions to reduce morbidity and mortality," Dr. Devinder Singh, the study's senior author told AAAS.
"This finding is particularly significant because the pandemic is straining resources in many parts of the world. Therefore, our research – if validated by prospective randomized clinical trials - has the potential to reduce the worldwide burden of disease," he continued.
Ms. Taghoiff warned that despite the apparent benefits, the flu vaccine "is by no means a replacement for the COVID-19 vaccine" and urged everyone "to receive their COVID-19 vaccine if able to."


Tags flu Vaccinations COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Tisha Be'av: Israel must end baseless hatred, rally together - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Jerusalem - A tale of one city with two faces - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Kicking around the idea of home

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Hady Amr’s pointless pursuit of Palestinian statehood - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Israel must split attorney-general role to ensure rule of law - opinion

 By YEDIDIA STERN
Most Read
1

Pfizer, Israel strike a deal: New COVID vaccines set to arrive August 1

RRIS student, Eitan Ohana originally from LA, receiving his vaccine
2

2,000-year-old ‘Freedom to Zion’ coins found in biblical heartland

The 2,000-year-old coins that date back to the period of the Jewish revolts against the Romans, July 13, 2021.
3

Made-in-Israel anti-viral nasal spray found effective against COVID

Enovid anti-viral nasal spray
4

3,000-year-old inscription bearing name of biblical judge found in Israel

The Jerubbaal inscription, written in ink on a pottery vessel.
5

Thinking of flying to Israel? Here are the latest COVID rules

A passenger at Ben Gurion Airport

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by