The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

COVID's impact on the environment provides an opportunity to do better

While waste production largely increased, carbon emissions steeply declined over the past year.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
FEBRUARY 1, 2021 12:08
A power-generating windmill turbine is pictured during sunset at a renewable energy park in Ecoust-Saint-Mein, France (photo credit: PASCAL ROSSIGNOL/REUTERS)
A power-generating windmill turbine is pictured during sunset at a renewable energy park in Ecoust-Saint-Mein, France
(photo credit: PASCAL ROSSIGNOL/REUTERS)
The coronavirus crisis has had both good and bad effects on the environment, including decreases in air pollution and increases in unchecked hunting, providing nations with opportunities and options to implement long-term policies to combat climate change, according to a new study by the BDO Global firm.
Hunting in Africa spiked by 125% amid the crisis, without almost any enforcement or supervision by authorities. The number of visitors to nature reserves dropped dramatically, leading to large losses for a number of countries and harming efforts to protect wildlife and foliage.
Concerning domestic animals, calls concerning the need for rescue of stray dogs rose by 60% and animal adoption rose by 73% from March to June of last year.
The coronavirus crisis has also led to a huge amount of medical equipment that becomes waste each month, including 129 billion face masks and 65 billion disposable gloves, 10 to 20 times above the normal amount.
The amount of solid household waste increased by 15%-25% during the pandemic and municipal waste increased as well. Recycling slowed and the use of single-use plastics rose. On a positive note, industrial waste production fell due to a slowdown in manufacturing.
The use of strong cleaning chemicals which eventually enter water sources and even drinking water has also increased, which could put non-targeted beneficial species at risk and create an ecological imbalance. Some 970 tonnes of the hormone-disrupting pesticide Triclosan (found in disinfectants and antiseptics) end up in the global aquatic system and can serve as an allergen and a persistent environmental pollutant, as well as lead to cross-resistance to antibiotics and endocrine disruption.
The panic surrounding toilet paper and digestive system side-effects of COVID led to a 141% spike in the purchase of toilet paper during the pandemic. Since home toilet paper uses virgin material instead of recycled material, the increase could contribute to deforestation which would have negative effects on air pollution, wildlife and respiratory diseases.
The study also found that deforestation, urbanization and the trade of wild animals were likely among the factors behind the initial spread of the novel coronavirus.
COVID-19 is a zoonotic disease, meaning an infectious disease that jumps from animals to humans. About three to four new infectious diseases occur every year, mostly originating from wild animals, with about 60%-70% of new human diseases over the past 30 years being zoonotic in origin, according to the BDO study, which stated that the growth of such disease outbreaks is a sign of a breakdown in the relationship between humans and nature.
In some good news, carbon emissions steeply declined over the past year as global electricity consumption dropped by 7% and emission production by industry dropped by 19%, ground transport dropped by 36% and aviation dropped by 60%. Despite the reductions recorded, emissions began to rebound later in Quarter 1 of the year, indicating that the improvements won't last long once the world returns to routine if no long-lasting policies are implemented.
Additionally, NO2 pollution decreased by about 40% and PM2.5 emissions dropped between 9%-60% in cities around the world during the lockdowns.
The number of deaths attributed to air pollution, asthma cases in children and preterm births also dropped. Lockdowns implemented in many major cities led to an average decrease of 2.6 decibels in noise pollution. The World Health Organization states that noise pollution is the third most dangerous environmental threat in the world. Reduced noise pollution means less of an impact on human health, including high blood pressure, annoyance and sleep disturbance.
Global water quality has also improved with lower sea traffic and lower economic activity contributing to the improvement.
Chen Herzog, chief economist and director of the Economics, Environment and Regulation Unit at BDO Consulting Israel, stated that while the coronavirus has had a positive impact on the environment due to the decline in business activity and transport and the transition to working from home, these are short-term effects that will end shortly after the return to routine unless action is taken to maintain some of the positive habits formed during the crisis. Producing long-term government policy on the issue and encouraging green infrastructure is the challenge facing the world, according to Herzog.
The BDO study encouraged the implementation of a number of environmental strategies, including renewable energy, wastewater treatment and reuse, recycling, ecotourism and green transport. Allowing workers to continue working from home for even one day out of the week could lead to long-term emission reductions, less plastic and paper usage, and reduced power consumption.


Tags environment climate climate change Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel and the US must team up to tackle Iran safety issues - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
David Wolpe

Parashat Beshalach - What do you carry?

 By DAVID WOLPE

My Word: Beyond Bernie's mittens and memes

 By LIAT COLLINS
David Weinberg

Understanding haredi defiance to COVID-19 regulations - opinion

 By DAVID M. WEINBERG
Amotz Asa-El

Amid COVID-19, the haredi shtetl lifestyle is dying in flames

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Israeli scientists say they’ve found ‘Achilles’ heel’ of cancer cells

A tray containing cancer cells sits on an optical microscope in the Nanomedicine Lab at UCL's School of Pharmacy in London May 2, 2013.
3

Just 0.04% of Israelis caught COVID-19 after two shots of Pfizer vaccine

Sheba Medical staff members receive the second round of the COVID-19 vaccine, at the Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer, January 10, 2021
4

Secret bunker discovered beneath Warsaw Ghetto in Poland

Captured Jews pulled out of Warsaw Ghetto bunkers are led by German Waffen SS soldiers to 'Umschlagplatz,' the assembly point for deportation.
5

GOP Congresswoman blamed deadly forest fire on Jewish space laser

Did a Jewish space laser cause the deadly forest fire in California?

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by