Cuba develops own COVID vaccine in hopes of slowing spread of the virus

Cuba is placing its faith in a locally produced coronavirus vaccine which has yet to finish all three phases of clinical trials, according to the Miami Herald.Despite the lack of testing, in desperation to stop the virus from overtaking the country, the local health authorities have already begun vaccinating the population. "We decided to start vaccinating people where transmission rates are higher because the risks are also increasing," Health Minister José Angel Portal Miranda said.Throughout 2020, the number of coronavirus patients in Cuba totaled at around 12,200, though that number has risen by 124,000 in 2021, with a total of 912 deaths. Numbers began climbing after the country opened its borders to tourism in November, according to the report. The development and subsequent approval of the local Cuban vaccine were deliberately slow, as to allow for the safest possible product, which would later be sold to other countries in South American and African countries. COVID-19 has killed 1 million people in Latin America and the Caribbean, according to a Reuters tally, with the pandemic worsening in that part of the world, which currently has the highest per capita death rate.Reuters contributed to this report.
