Dutch students use Israeli technology to make recycled car

The car is made out of waste including food remnants, different kinds of plastic and even used diapers. The production method includes breaking down all materials to the molecular kevel and creating a new, environmentally friendly, plastic replacement.

"The car of the future that the students built shows the way that plastics of every variety can be replaced by environmentally friendly materials. The technology we developed knows how to recycle materials that are currently not recycled and wind up in dumps," said CEO of UBQ Israel Tato Bigio.

Bigio went on to say that "organic waste also creates pollution for 20 years or more because of the continuous release of gas. That is why using recycled materials reduces greenhouse gas emissions ."

