The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Earth Day: Hebrew University opens Academic Center for Sustainability

The academic center will work in collaboration with other projects and research in the university and Israel to promote sustinability and address environmental concerns.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 23, 2021 04:48
Students at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. (photo credit: YORAM ASCHHEIM/THE HEBREW UNIVERSITY OF JERUSALEM)
Students at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.
(photo credit: YORAM ASCHHEIM/THE HEBREW UNIVERSITY OF JERUSALEM)
Just in time for  Earth Day, the Hebrew University unveiled its new Academic Center for Sustainability. The center will focus on sustainability research and work in collaboration with the Green Campus initiative at the university.  
The campus itself intends to add more solar panels to the Rehovot and Safra campuses, as well as a more energy-efficient cooling system and environmentally safe buildings. The university is also working to eliminate plastic ware and encourage the student body and teachers to use public transportation.
"Sustainability needs to be a central goal of our University," announced HU President Professor Asher Cohen. "As recent years have indicated climate change must be addressed, the university has set out to promote research in the field and support sustainability projects across the country."
“As academic leaders in Israel and the international community, Hebrew University must act as role model and innovator to usher in a more sustainable and healthy planet,” Cohen explained.
Hebrew University has allocated NIS one million to the endeavor, and will use the crowdfunding website Kickstarter for the initiative in June with an international conference sharing the center's goals and hopes for future partnerships and collaborations.
Fellows and graduates of the university, private companies, and government and civil officials, are expected to collaborate at the academic center.


Tags Hebrew University environment Earth Day
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel must recognize the Armenian Genocide - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Will Iran deal change with parade of Israeli officials to DC? - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Justice for Sarah Halimi and justice for all

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Olmert to Bennett: Create 'New Likud' with Sa'ar, oust Netanyahu - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Anaphylactic and societal shock: An Israeli parable - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Can a cup of yogurt 'cure' your case of COVID-19?

Prof. Raz Jelinek and Ms. Orit Malka with their unique probiotic yogurt at Ben-Gurion University laboratory.
2

Natanz attack hit 50 meters underground, destroyed most of the facility

Exhibition of nuclear achievements of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, April 10, 2021
3

Iran censors soccer match over 100 times due to woman referee

Premier League soccer ball, illustrative
4

Why the Indian COVID mutation should worry Israelis - analysis

People on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem, during Israel's third nationwide lockdown, Sunday, January 10, 2020.
5

New vaccine side effect? In Israel, six people develop herpes zoster

A rash from herpes zoster [Illustrative].

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by