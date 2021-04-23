Earth Day: Hebrew University opens Academic Center for Sustainability

Just in time for Earth Day, the Hebrew University unveiled its new Academic Center for Sustainability. The center will focus on sustainability research and work in collaboration with the Green Campus initiative at the university. The campus itself intends to add more solar panels to the Rehovot and Safra campuses, as well as a more energy-efficient cooling system and environmentally safe buildings. The university is also working to eliminate plastic ware and encourage the student body and teachers to use public transportation. "Sustainability needs to be a central goal of our University," announced HU President Professor Asher Cohen. "As recent years have indicated climate change must be addressed, the university has set out to promote research in the field and support sustainability projects across the country." “As academic leaders in Israel and the international community, Hebrew University must act as role model and innovator to usher in a more sustainable and healthy planet,” Cohen explained.Hebrew University has allocated NIS one million to the endeavor, and will use the crowdfunding website Kickstarter for the initiative in June with an international conference sharing the center's goals and hopes for future partnerships and collaborations.Fellows and graduates of the university, private companies, and government and civil officials, are expected to collaborate at the academic center.
